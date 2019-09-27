Snoop Dogg’s Newborn Grandson Dies 10 Days After Birth

Snoop Dogg and his family are in mourning after the death of his infant grandson. Corde Broadus, Snoop’s eldest son, announced the news via Instagram on Wednesday (Sept. 25), revealing that his son, Kai Love, died just 10 days after his birth.

Broadus shared a video of the newborn being held by his mother while his toddler daughter, Elleven, gives the baby a kiss. The post has since been deleted and replaced with an enlightening message reflecting on the baby’s sudden passing.

“Thank you for all the condolences. I think we missed the biggest lesson tho [sic]. My son did all he needed to do in his 10 days here on earth,” Broadus wrote. “He has now graduated and continuing to do work. He died in my arms and that feeling of energy will never leave me. Kai wants all of you to kno [sic] he’s doing great and wants to continue to inspire those who light is dim.”

Broadus goes on to call his son an angel and assured fans that his girlfriend, Soraya, is “at peace and is moving forward with a huge smile,” and their toddler daughter “running around thinking she’s grown.”

He added, “Just wanted to use my spotlight for happiness and growth and not anything less.”

Snoop shared a message as well that read, “If you’re facing something you don’t understand: Choose to trust God. Remember all He has done for you. His ways are higher than ours. He is always good.”

See posts from Snoop and his son below.

Broadus, 25, also has a daughter and another son.