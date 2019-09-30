Solange And Trina Bond Over Southern Charm, Creativity And Fighting Fear
The baddest bitch herself Trina enjoyed a fulfilling conversation with Solange for the singer's latest cover story, exploring her creative process, breaking stigmas of fear and enjoying black feminity.
The living icons hopped on the phone for Solo's cover story with Paris publisher L'Offieciel. Released Monday (Sept. 30), the two proved to have plenty in common. In addition to her approach to music to taking risks, the conversation centered around Solo's ability to craft When I Get Home under new inspirations and visions.
"I feel really lucky that I’m a part of a community of people who really fuck with my growth," Solange said. "I said exactly what I needed to say and express with A Seat at the Table, and I feel really proud of that. I wanted to create a bit more of a world with When I Get Home. A mecca that spoke to an environment and an expression. A place that you could go sonically and visually and digitally and feel immersed in as a project about what exactly the process of home is and the feelings behind it. It means so much to me you dug it! Makes me smile real big inside. This album was purely about feeling."
The release of the When I Get Home took fans to back to Solo's hometown of Houston with personal cultural staples like her community arts center, forgotten black cowboys of the south and Trina herself. All were featured in the short film accompanying the project which was directed by New York City-based artist Jacolby Satterwhite.
"I always feel such a kinship with Southern women," Solange said to Trina. "The minute Jacolby [Satterwhite] told me about you possibly being a part of the “Sound of Rain” piece, I screamed!"
Recently the Grammy winner presented Witness!, an original performance piece at the Elbphilharmonie Hamburg in Germany accompanied by a 38 piece orchestra and dance ensemble. With support from Dropbox, the performances were similar to her minimal architectural stages of the past but matched effortlessly to Elbphilharmonie's world-class concert hall.
