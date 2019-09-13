Woman Of The Year: St. Louis Mother Makes 100 Lunches A Day For Children In Her Community

Champale Anderson is setting an example for what it means to be a model citizen.

Not all heroes wear capes. Champale Anderson has crafted the biggest one by supplying food for many children in her neighborhood.

St. Louis' Fox2Now reports Anderson has fed children in her community for five years. From peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, veggies, sweet treats to juice boxes, the mother of six pays it forward by having an "open-door policy" during the school year for any child who needs lunch or a snack.

“I noticed the kids they are always hungry," she said. "They get off the bus and they take off running and they never know what I will have in the bag. I switch up and have special treats for my special babies."

Many of the families in her neighborhood are reportedly living in poverty. With her grassroots organization called "Champs Teardrops," Anderson hopes to extend it to other areas in St. Louis.

“It makes me proud. My goal is to go to different neighborhoods and give out bags,” she said while quoting the late Mother Teresa. “'I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples.'”

Anderson has created a GoFundMe with over $39,000 raised. It's a far cry from her initial goal of just $1,500.

Learn more about Champs Teardrops below.