Stacey Dash Claims She Attacked Husband In Self-Defense Following Domestic Battery Arrest

September 30, 2019 - 5:17 pm by VIBE Staff

The actress claims her husband threatened to choke her.

Actress Stacey Dash has claimed self-defense following an arrest on a domestic battery charge in Florida.

According to NBC News, the 52-year-old got into a "verbal argument" with a man later identified to be her husband Jeffrey Marty on Sunday (Sept 29). The Pasco Sheriff's Office informed reporters Dash allegedly hit Marty as they argued and slapped him in the face. Marty was seen with scratches on his upper left arm from also being pushed by Dash.

Bodycam footage released through Entertainment Tonight shows a visibly shaken Dash as she answers questions from the police officer. Dash was taken to jail where she was charged with domestic battery. But sources close to Dash tell TMZ that the political commentator was in fear of her own life after Mary allegedly threatened to choke her, leaving her to fight back. Dash was also the one who called 911 but was taken in since she seemed unharmed.

Dash is being held on $500 bail. Marty, a lawyer and Dash wed last year in Florida.

Dash, perhaps best known for her role as Dionne in the 1995 comedy Clueless, is more known for her allegiance to the Republican party. She voiced her appreciation for Republicans over the years as a FOX News political commentator, critiquing BET Awards and former President Barack Obama.

