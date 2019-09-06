Funeral Services Held For Unarmed Man Killed By Sacramento Police
Jeff Chiu-Pool/Getty Images

Stephon Clark’s Children To Receive $2.4 Million From City Of Sacramento

September 6, 2019 - 9:30 pm by VIBE Staff

The city of Sacramento has agreed to pay $2.4 million to settle a civil lawsuit filed on behalf of the children of Stephon Clark. The settlement amount was revealed in court documents filed Wednesday (Sept. 4) to create a trust for Clark’s two young sons and their attorneys’ legal fees, the Sacramento Bee reports.

According to the documents, “parties recently reached a settlement agreement which obligates defendants to pay to the plaintiffs and their attorneys a gross amount of $2.4 million,” which includes $600,000 for lawyers fees.

Clark’s family initially sought upwards of $20 million in a wrongful death lawsuit. The suit was reportedly settled in June, and closes one portion of an ongoing legal bout against the city as Clark’s parents and grandparents have also filed lawsuits.

Clark’s sons are currently 2 and 5 years old. The $2.4 million tax-free settlement will be paid out when the children are between the ages of 22 and 25, according to The Bee.

“The city of Sacramento has determined that this partial resolution of the lawsuit filed on behalf of Mr. Clark’s family is in the best interest of our community,” City Attorney Susana Alcala Wood said in a statement. “The agreement brings a key portion of the case to a conclusion, and avoids a potentially lengthy and expensive litigation process.”

In March 2018, Clark was gunned down in his backyard while being chased by Sacramento Police officers Terrence Mercadel and Jared Robinet. Authorities claimed that they were responding to a call of a suspect breaking windows in the neighborhood and subsequently chased and killed 24-year-old Clark, who was innocent and unarmed. The Sacramento District Attorney opted not to charge Mercadel and Robinet after determining that they acted within the law.

Earlier this year, California Gov. Gavin Newsome signed what was known as the “Stephon Clark Law.” Newsroom signed Assembly Bill 392, alongside the families of victims killed by police violence. The law, which goes into effect in January, is described as “redefining the circumstances” under which a homicide by a police officer is “deemed justifiable.” Clark’s brother, Stevonte, said the bill was “watered down” but acknowledged it being a potential step in the right direction.

“But at least we are getting something done,” he added. “At least we are having the conversation now.”

 

Rico Nasty And Kali Uchis Join Bad Bunny As Performers For 2nd Annual Pornhub Awards

47th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals 47th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals
Getty Images

Papa John's Founder Donates $1 Million To Historically Black College

More than a year after reports surfaced of Papa John’s CEO John Schnatter using the n-word, the successful entrepreneur has stepped down from the company that he founded and remained mostly out of the spotlight. On Wednesday (Sept. 4), Schnatter resurfaced to announce a $1 million donation to Simmons College of Kentucky, the state’s only private historically black college.

“My life’s work is to help make other people’s lives better,” Schnatter said while speaking at the college. “One way for us to do better is to support black-led institutions that inspire overlook[ed] and disadvantaged communities.

“Historical black colleges and universities have been critical in moving America -- this great country the great people -- forward,” he continued before sharing a few HBCU statistics. The longtime Kentucky resident went on to note that his business success has been a “blessing.”

“It’s been a real gift from God to be a leader in this community. I’m humbled to give back, it’s something my parents and grandparents taught me from a very early age. I feel it's important to give resources to those who want it, need it, value it and will use it for honorable and principal centered causes.”

Rev. Kevin Cosby, president of SCK, and Mark Lynn, the college's board of trustees chairman, were happy to accept the hefty donation, but others like Rev. Gerome Sutton accused Schnatter of having an ulterior motive.

“It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out what’s going on. [Schnatter] is trying to pay off the black community with 30 pieces of silver,” said Sutton, a graduate of Simmons and former member of the board of trustees who protested against Papa John’s amid the n-word controversy.

Schnatter resigned as CEO of Papa John’s amid backlash for using the n-word during a conference call about preventing public relations mistakes. Though Schnatter maintained that his words were taken out of context, he issued a public apology stating in part, “Racism has no place in our society.”

The Indiana native has also made news for his controversial remarks against NFL players protesting police brutality and racial injustice, contributions to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, and two sexual misconduct and harassment cases both of which ended in confidential financial settlements in 1999 and 2009 respectively.

Watch Schnatter's $1 million announcement below.

 

barbed-wire
David McNew

Alabama Man Freed After 36 Years For Stealing A Little More Than $50

Alvin Kennard will walk out of prison after serving 36 years of a life sentence for stealing just over $50 from an Alabama bakery.

In 1983, 22-year-old Kennard held up a Bessemer bakery using a pocketknife before fleeing with exactly $50.75. He was charged with first-degree robbery. That wasn't Kennard's first run-in with the law. Newsweek reports in 1979, he pled guilty to three counts of second-degree burglary after breaking into an empty gas station.

Kennard was sentenced under Alabama's Habitual Felony Act, which can result in a life sentence. Now 58, Kennard continued to serve his life sentence until a judge noticed his case and felt his crime didn't justify the sentence.

His attorney Carla Crowder, also the executive director of the Alabama Appleseed Center for Law and Justice, was elated the judge resentenced him to time served, but said there are hundreds of other men and women behind bars serving harsh sentences for minor crimes.

"As incredible as this opportunity is for Mr. Kennard and as happy as we are for him, we know that there are hundreds of similarly situated incarcerated people in the state who don't have attorneys, who don't have a voice," she told ABC. "As this state grapples with the Department of Justice involvement and unconstitutional prisons, I would hope our lawmakers, our courts and our governor would do more to address these injustices."

Upon learning the news of his freedom, Kennard was overjoyed and also apologized to the court.

"I just want to say I'm sorry for what I did," Kennard said. "I take responsibility for what I did in the past. I want the opportunity to get it right."

It's unclear when Kennard will be released as he must be processed out, however, he will reportedly reside with family in Bessemer and try to attain work as a carpenter

odessa-strong-drawing
Cengiz Yar

Odessa Gunman Complained Of "Atrocities" He Experienced Prior To Shooting

Seth Aaron Ator called a national tip line and reportedly rambled on about the "atrocities that he felt that he had gone through," 15 minutes prior to opening fire in Odessa, Texas last weekend killing seven and wounding 22. It's also reported Ator had been fired from his job at Journey Oilfield Services the morning of the shooting as well.

"He did not make a threat during that phone call," FBI special agent Christopher Combs said during Monday's news conference. "

Officials said it was difficult to figure out who or where he was at the time. Shortly after getting off the phone, Ator shot a trooper with AR-15-style rifle during a routine traffic stop and then proceeded to shoot and kill more people in west Texas.

Initially, Police Chief Michael Gerke didn't release Ator's name to the public on account of not wanting to give the 36-year-old any more notoriety. However, Ator's identity was released later via Facebook.

Monday afternoon (Sept. 2) police released the names and ages of those killed in the second-mass shooting to affect the Lone Star State. The August 3, El Passo shooting left 22 people dead and countless others in mourning.

The names and ages of the Odessa victims were released including a 17-month-old girl who was hit in the mouth with shrapnel. A Go Fund Me account has been established for her medical needs and at the time of this post has raised more than $200,000.

Among the 22 injured were also three law enforcement officers.

The Associated Press reports Ator had a prior misdemeanor arrest. It's unclear at this time how he was able to get the riffle.

