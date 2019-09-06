Stephon Clark’s Children To Receive $2.4 Million From City Of Sacramento

The city of Sacramento has agreed to pay $2.4 million to settle a civil lawsuit filed on behalf of the children of Stephon Clark. The settlement amount was revealed in court documents filed Wednesday (Sept. 4) to create a trust for Clark’s two young sons and their attorneys’ legal fees, the Sacramento Bee reports.

According to the documents, “parties recently reached a settlement agreement which obligates defendants to pay to the plaintiffs and their attorneys a gross amount of $2.4 million,” which includes $600,000 for lawyers fees.

Clark’s family initially sought upwards of $20 million in a wrongful death lawsuit. The suit was reportedly settled in June, and closes one portion of an ongoing legal bout against the city as Clark’s parents and grandparents have also filed lawsuits.

Clark’s sons are currently 2 and 5 years old. The $2.4 million tax-free settlement will be paid out when the children are between the ages of 22 and 25, according to The Bee.

“The city of Sacramento has determined that this partial resolution of the lawsuit filed on behalf of Mr. Clark’s family is in the best interest of our community,” City Attorney Susana Alcala Wood said in a statement. “The agreement brings a key portion of the case to a conclusion, and avoids a potentially lengthy and expensive litigation process.”

In March 2018, Clark was gunned down in his backyard while being chased by Sacramento Police officers Terrence Mercadel and Jared Robinet. Authorities claimed that they were responding to a call of a suspect breaking windows in the neighborhood and subsequently chased and killed 24-year-old Clark, who was innocent and unarmed. The Sacramento District Attorney opted not to charge Mercadel and Robinet after determining that they acted within the law.

Earlier this year, California Gov. Gavin Newsome signed what was known as the “Stephon Clark Law.” Newsroom signed Assembly Bill 392, alongside the families of victims killed by police violence. The law, which goes into effect in January, is described as “redefining the circumstances” under which a homicide by a police officer is “deemed justifiable.” Clark’s brother, Stevonte, said the bill was “watered down” but acknowledged it being a potential step in the right direction.

“But at least we are getting something done,” he added. “At least we are having the conversation now.”