World Premiere of Netflix's "When They See Us" World Premiere of Netflix's "When They See Us"
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Syracuse University To Name Scholarship After Exonerated 5’s Kevin Richardson

September 13, 2019 - 10:00 am by VIBE Staff

"I'm just thrilled just to be connected to the university 30 years later."

As a youth, Kevin Richardson had aspirations of attending Syracuse University. That goal was swiftly altered in April 1989 when he along with four other teenage black boys were arrested and falsely charged for the rape and assault of a white woman in Central Park, New York City.

Dubbed by the media as “The Central Park 5,” Richardson, Antron McCray, Korey Wise, Yusef Salaam, and Raymond Santana served an extensive amount of time before the charges were vacated in 2002, and received a $41 settlement in 2014.

Now, Richardson’s dreams of being associated with Syracuse University have come to fruition when the college announced a scholarship in his name. According to The Daily Orange, the endowment will benefit black and Latino students, an opportunity that Richardson said he’s “thrilled just to be connected to the university 30 years later,” per ABC. According to Rachel Vassel of the Office of Multicultural Advancement, the scholarship has raised $25,000 and hopes it’ll “continue to grow it over the years.”

“When I was incarcerated, I always thought about what could have happened, so it will be bittersweet because I know that, wow, this could have been me when I was younger on campus,” Richardson continued. “But just to be there will surpass the negative things that happened to me in my childhood.” As a talented trumpet player, Richardson had hopes of continuing his studies at the New York state school. In June, a petition called for the university to celebrate Richardson with an honorary degree.

In May, Netflix released When They See Us, a four-episode program directed by Ava DuVernay that detailed the case against the Exonerated 5. The program received 16 Emmy nominations including Outstanding Casting For a Limited Series, Movie or Special, Outstanding Cinematography For a Limited Series or Movie, and Outstanding Limited Series.

 

Popular

Former NFL Player Terrell Roberts Fatally Shot In California

From the Web

More on Vibe

megan-thee-stallion-jay-z-roc-nation megan-thee-stallion-jay-z-roc-nation
Getty images

Megan Thee Stallion Signs To Jay-Z's Roc Nation

Just weeks after Megan Thee Stallion was seen with Jay-Z in New York, the breakout Houston rapper has announced her affiliation with Roc Nation.

"I would like to announce that I am officially apart of the @rocnation fam," she said Friday (Sept. 13) with a photo of her and Mr. Carter. "The grind don’t stop!" The rapper has had quite the summer thanks to the release of her recent project, Fever along with monster singles "Hot Girl Summer" with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign as well as "Cash Shit" with DaBaby.

In addition to her climb to the Billboard charts (both singles made the Hot 100 chart), the rapper made a splash at New York Fashion Week with hangouts with Anna Wintour and a performance at Rihanna's Diamond Ball.

Megan sent subtle hints with her signing to Roc Nation. After all, she drives the boat with D'usse and was recently seen with Jay-Z at Puma's 5th Avenue opening in August.

WTF pic.twitter.com/TRzV32FPRS

— jhus (@likemylambo) August 30, 2019

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I would like to announce that I am officially apart of the @rocnation fam!!! The grind don’t stop ! #realhotgirlshit

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on Sep 13, 2019 at 1:18pm PDT

Continue Reading
felicity-huffman-wanted-daughter-fair-shot-1567952448-650x3661-1568405496
Getty Images/Paul Marotta

Felicity Huffman Sentenced To 14 Days In Prison For College Admissions Scandal

Felicity Huffman was sentenced Friday afternoon (Sept. 13) to 14 days in prison, CNN reports. Judge Indira Talwani also tacked a $30,000 fine and 250 hours of community service onto Huffman's sentence. Additionally, she faces one year of supervised release.

“I am deeply ashamed of what I have done,” Huffman reportedly said to the judge. “At the end of the day I had a choice to make. I could have said 'no.'”

The 56-year-old also shared a conversation she had with her daughter concerning the college admission scandal. Huffman revealed that her daughter said, “I don’t know who you are anymore mom? Why didn’t you think I could do it on my own?” Huffman's child with actor William H. Macy has a learning disability, which prompted Huffman to engage in the scam in an effort to allot more time for her to take the SATs.

“I felt an urgency which built to a sense of panic that there was this huge obstacle in the way that needed to be fixed for my daughter’s sake,” she wrote in a previous statement. “As warped as this sounds now, I honestly began to feel that maybe I would be a bad mother if I didn’t do what Mr. Singer was suggesting.”

Huffman will report to prison in six weeks. In April 2019, the actress pled guilty to paying $15,000 to William "Rick" Singer to increase her daughter's SAT scores.

Further details for this story are pending.

Continue Reading
Sweet Chick
Sweet Chick

Stance Socks Celebrates 'Ready To Die' Anniversary With Sweet Chick Collaboration

Friday (Sept. 13) marks the 25th anniversary of The Notorious B.I.G.'s masterpiece debut Ready To Die, and Stance sock company teamed up with hip-hop elite and friends of Biggie to celebrate the occasion.

On Thursday (Sept. 12) evening, Stance hosted a party at Nas' chicken and waffles restaurant Sweet Chick in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Guests were served cocktails and food themed after Biggie's lyrics (i.e. "escargot, my car go" and "a t-bone steak, cheese eggs"), while enjoying music spun by Statik Selektah, who unveiled a Jadakiss verse over Biggie's "Mo Money Mo Problems" that he says was from the song's original sessions. Attendees of the party included DJ Clark Kent, CJ Fly and Termanology, along with performances by Junior M.A.F.I.A. member Lil Cease and Tek of Smif-N-Wessun.

The evening also revealed a Stance and Sweet Chick "Sweet Chick Down To My Socks" collaborative sock, with a design similar to Biggie's beloved Coogi sweaters. The sock will be sold exclusively at Sweet Chick locations and online for $16.

Sept. 13 also marks a reissue of Ready To Die, with limited edition packaging, liner notes by journalist and author Kathy Iandoli, never-before-seen photos, and stories by producers Easy Mo Bee and Chucky Thompson.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

7h ago

Megan Thee Stallion Signs To Jay-Z's Roc Nation

News

13h ago

Rihanna And Pharrell Perform "Lemon" At The 2019 Diamond Ball: Watch

Movies & TV

11h ago

Jamie Foxx Talks Convincing Idris Elba To Turn Down 'Django Unchained' Role