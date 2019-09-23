Tekashi 6ix9ine's Driver Became A Federal Informant To Avoid Deportation

Jorge Rivera said the rapper started picking up on his informant status towards the end of the investigation.

Tekashi Six9ine's driver Jorge Rivera came forward in court Monday (Sept. 23) to confirm his status as a confidential informant after an ICE arrest.

Rivera's testimony touched on his deal with federal investigators, the faux robbery Tekashi endured from people on his team and the moments when the rapper began to suspect if Rivera was an informant. Inner City Press notes Rivera agreed to cooperate with law enforcement after he was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers. After he was released, he became a driver for the Brooklyn rapper.

6ixe9ine's driver is asked about the taping being a possible set up '' Mr Rivera at any moment did you know this was going to happen''

A: No

Q: But you got a phone call just before right?

A: When I went in the car, no.

''objection''

JUDGE: Answer the question Mr Rivera — Inner City Press (@innercitypress_) September 23, 2019

He also confirmed he would receive a 5K1 letter that would provide slight leniency for cooperating with the feds. The letters vary when it comes to those who have prior convictions. It isn't known if Rivera has any and if they will suspend his possible deportation. "They'll give me a letter, saying all the good as well as the bad things, that I have done," he said.

Rivera confirmed that the two cameras in his car shot the footage seen in the robbery committed by Tekashi's former manager Kifano "Shotti" Jordan and former security guard Anthony "Harv" Ellison. "One is always pointed ahead. Remember, I used to work for a car service," Rivera said on the stand. "My customers, they were always recorded."

Last week during his own witness testimony, Tekashi's robbery was played in court with the rapper explaining how members of his team robbed him and made him promote it during an interview with Power 105.1's Angie Martinez. Rivera also mentioned that the rapper may have noticed he was an informant towards the end of their investigation.

Harv and Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack, both alleged Nine Trey members, are facing gun and racketeering charges. Shotti was previously sentenced to 15 years in prison.