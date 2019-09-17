Tekashi 6ix9ine Testifies Against Former Crew During Trial

Tekashi 69 proved that he's not shy about testifying at the trial of his alleged gang associates. The “Fefe” rapper took the stand in a New York City federal courtroom Tuesday (Sept. 17), where he testified at the trial of Anthony Ellison and Alijermiah Mack, both of whom are accused of belonging to the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

During his testimony as a witness for federal prosecutors, Tekashi reportedly outed Trippie Redd as a supposed member of the Five Nine Brims gang. When prompted, the Brooklyn native also identified Ellison in court and his former manager, Kifano Jordan. According to USA Today, he confirmed being a member of Nine Trey, and revealed that his role was to “be the financial support for the gang so they could buy guns and stuff.” He pointed to his career success as his compensation for bringing money into the street collective. “I got the street credibility. The videos, the music, the protection — all of the above,” Tekashi reportedly said.

“We participate in a lot of crimes. Robberies, assaults drugs,” he told prosecutors while speaking on the gang's alleged activities.

Ellison and Mack are described as high-ranking members of Nine Trey, but have denied allegations of rackateering and drug and gun charges. In July 2018, Tekashi was kidnapped, pistol whipped and robbed of cash and jewelry. Ellison is accused of kidnapping him after they had a falling out, but denies the allegation.

As Tekashi admitted in court Tuesday, he decided to cooperate with authorities a mere 24 hours after being arrested last year in connection with the case against Nine Trey gang members. Tekashi has since pleaded guilty to nearly a dozen counts, which include gun and drug charges.

Cutting a deal with prosecutors is expected to shave off a significant amount of the mandatory 47-year prison sentence that he would have faced without cooperation. He is scheduled to continue his testimony on Sept. 18.

Tekashi, whose birth name is Danny Hernandez, is no stranger to taking plea deals. The high school dropout and former deli employee, was previously charged with a felony count of using a child in a sexual performance in a separate case, but reached a plea agreement that resulted in him being sentenced to probation.