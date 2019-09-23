tekashi69-concert
MICHAEL CAMPANELLA

Tekashi 6ix9ine May Be Eligible For Witness Protection After Testimony

September 23, 2019 - 2:23 pm by Vibe

"There are places where, if this kid gets a haircut and wears normal clothes, no one would know or care who he is."

For three days Tekashi 6ix 9ine was the hottest trending topic on social media not because he released new music, but because he sang like a bird in court, offering detailed testimony against the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, a gang he once publically swore allegiance too.

Now Tekashi, real name Daniel Hernandez, must deal with the consequences that come with "snitching." Tekashi reportedly testified against his former affiliates 31-year-old Anthony Ellison and Aljermiah Mack, 33 in a racketeering and firearms case brought against the gang by prosecutors. For his cooperation, the 23-year-old may enter witness protection.

Beginning in 1970, the witness protection program has offered men, women and entire families new identities and a chance at starting over. Former FBI official Jay Cramer thinks Tekashi can have that chance.

“Despite how connected we are, and the appetite for social media content in this country, there are places where, if this kid gets a haircut and wears normal clothes, no one would know or care who he is,” Kramer said.

The New York Times reports that it is unclear if the United States Marshals Service, which runs witness protection, will pay to have Tekashi's famous 69 tattoo removed from his forehead or any of his other standout body art.

The Brooklyn native said he partnered with Nine Trey Bloods in 2017 to help bolster his career and walked lawyers and jury members through terminology used by gang members. “That’s what people liked,” he said.  “It was just a formula, a blueprint that I found that worked.”

Tekashi's fame helped bankroll the gang to the point Ellison and Jordan feuded over who would control his career. Their quarrel led up to Tekashi's alleged kidnapping last summer. “I’m pleading with him,” Tekashi said of the incident. “I’m like, ‘Yo, I’m scared. I have a daughter. I have a 3-year-old daughter at home.’ ”

By November 2018 Tekashi was done with Nine Trey stating in court: "I was tired of being extorted."

Gang members not taking kindly to the disloyalty began talking retribution according to wiretaps. Officials found the threats credible and offered protection, which he reportedly denied. Days later Tekashi and 11 members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Blood were arrested on racketeering charges. Twenty-four hours after that Tekashi turned state's witness.

In January, Tekashi pled guilty to racketeering conspiracy and eight other charges. He faces 47 years in prison.

In This Story:

Popular

Texas Man Divorces Wife Without Her Knowing By Forging Paperwork

From the Web

More on Vibe

florida-cop-handcuff-six-year-old-suspended
WKMG

Florida Cop Suspended For Handcuffing Six-Year-Old And Arresting An Eight-year-Old

An Orlando police officer who handcuffed a six-year-old for having a tantrum reportedly arrested an eight-year-old in a separate incident and is now under internal investigation.

The younger child, Kaia Rolle, enrolled at Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy, had a tantrum because of a lack of sleep due to a medical condition. The first grader's grandmother told a local news outlet a school official attempted to calm Kaia down by grabbing her wrist.

Officer Dennis Turner was called and then handcuffed Kaia, transported the child to Juvenile Assessment Center where she was fingerprinted, had her mugshot taken and charged with battery.

“How do you do that to a six-year-old child because she kicked somebody?” her grandma, Meralyn Kirkland said flabbergasted. “A literal mug shot of a 6-year-old girl."

Turner also arrested an eight-year-old, however, details have not emerged about that unrelated incident.

The Orland Police Department's protocol requires that cops receive approval from their watch before arresting anyone under 12 years old. Turner didn't do that. He is now the subject of an internal investigation.

“As a grandparent of three children less than 11 years old, this is very concerning to me," Police Chief Orlando Rolon told WKMG. "Our department strives to deliver professional and courteous service. My staff and I are committed to exceeding those standards and expectations.”

Continue Reading
florida-grandmother-upset-grandaughter-arrested
WFLA.com

Florida Grandmother Incensed After Six Year Old Granddaughter Was Arrested For A Tantrum

A 6-year-old was arrested, fingerprinted and had her mug shot taken by Florida police for reportedly throwing a tantrum at her elementary school last week.

According to reports, Meralyn Kirkland learned her granddaughter Kaia was brought to the juvenile detention center in Orlando, Florida after she had an outburst.

“What do you mean she was arrested," Kirkland recalled. "He said ‘there was an incident and she kicked somebody and she is being charged and she is on her way,' ” Kirkland explained to local news outlets.

After explaining to the officer that Kaia has sleep apnea, Kirkland says the cop showed no concern.

“She has a medical condition that we are working on getting resolved and he says, ‘what medical condition?' she has a sleep disorder, sleep apnea,’ and he says, ‘well I have sleep apnea and I don’t behave like that.”

Kirkland couldn't believe what was happening and couldn't believe a child had been arrested.

“They told us we had to wait a few minutes because Kaia was being fingerprinted, and when she said fingerprinted it hit me like a ton of bricks,” Kirkland said.

“No six year old child should be able to tell somebody that they had handcuffs on them and they were riding in the back of a police car and taken to a juvenile center to be fingerprinted, mug shot”

Kaia is back at home.

Continue Reading
candace-owens-sits-before-congress
Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Candace Owens Says White Nationalism Doesn't Affect Black Americans And Minorities

Candace Owens has raised eyebrows again, this time for alleging that white supremacy isn't an issue affecting black Americans.

The 30-year-old conservative commentator spoke to members of the House Oversight Joint Subcommittee hearing this weekend and said that of the 100 issues affecting the black community in the country, white nationalism isn't one of them.

"Based on the hierarchy of what’s impacting minority Americans, if I had to make a list of 100 things, white nationalism would not make the list," Owens said Friday.“White supremacy and white nationalism is not a problem that is harming Black America."

Owens butted heads with assistant University of Chicago professor Dr. Kathleen Belew who was brought on by the Democrats to speak to the growing crimes committed by white nationalists against black citizens.

“To me, this feels a lot like your reaction to being named in one of these manifestos," Belew told Owens. "Now, you’re of course not responsible for the words of someone writing that document, but I do think laughing at it is a real problem.”

Owens vehemently refuted Below's allegation.

"The audacity of you to bring up the Christchurch shooting manifesto and make it seem as if I laughed at people that were slaughtered by a homicidal maniac is in my opinion absolutely despicable," she said speaking in regards to her name being mentioned in a shooter's anti-Muslim manifesto and the criticism that followed when she tweeted "LOL."

 

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Movies & TV

1d ago

Watch Jharrel Jerome's Emotional Emmys Acceptance Speech

Movies & TV

1d ago

Billy Porter Takes Home Emmy For Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Sports

18h ago

BIG3 Star And Former NBA Player Andre Emmett Shot And Killed