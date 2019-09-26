Tekashi 69 May Refuse Witness Protection
Tekashi 6ix9ine, who testified against his former associates and Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods members Anthony "Harv" Ellison and Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack last week, plans to refuse the witness protection program, reports TMZ.
Despite carrying the label of being a snitch, a source close to 6ix9ine told TMZ that the Brooklyn rapper plans to "pick up right where he left off--" which could mean that the "Fefe" rapper will attempt to revive his music career.
TMZ also reports that 6ix9ine will hire 24-hour security guards to protect him and his family. This news comes just hours before the conclusion of the trials for Ellison and Mack.
The rapper born Daniel Hernandez pleaded guilty in January to racketeering conspiracy and eight other charges, and faces a minimum of 47 years in prison. If his cooperation is successful,he could receive a lighter sentence.