Former NFL Player Terrell Roberts Fatally Shot In California

KPIX5 reports that Roberts was visiting his grandmother when an intruder entered the residence and shot him.

Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Terrell Roberts was gunned down in his grandmother's backyard on Wednesday (Sept. 11) in California during a family visit.

KPIX5 reports that Roberts was visiting his grandmother when an intruder entered the residence and shot him. Roberts' family spoke highly of the former athlete saying he had a "heart of gold" and was not "mixed up in anything bad."

Police report the shooting took place around 4:15 p.m. A Berkeley native, the 38-year-old attended California's El Cerrito High School then Oregon State University before he signed with the Bengals in 2003, according to the New York Post. He played in 23 games during the 2003-04 season, leaving with eight wins and eight losses.

Roberts' ex-teammate Shaun Smith responded to the devasting news, mentioning that Roberts was "one of the strongest DBs to play the game."

Man am tired of waking up everyday to bad news another one of my former teammates what’s shot and killed rest easy Terrell Roberts one of the strongest DBs to play the game rest easy my boy pic.twitter.com/uzcDLC07LF — shaun smith (@autumnsjs90) September 12, 2019

No suspects as of yet have been arrested.