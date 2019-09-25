Terrence Howard Gets Emotional About Jussie Smollett: “I Miss My Son”

Terrence Howard became emotional while speaking about his TV son, Jussie Smollett. Howard, who has been busy promoting the upcoming final season of Empire, spoke with Extra Tuesday (Sept. 24) hours ahead of the season premiere.

When asked about shooting the season sans Smollet, Howard got sentimental. “Jussie has been the heart of the show. He’s been my son for six years and I miss my son,” the 50-year-old actor explained before he began to cry.

“We can’t help it,” Howard said in reference to getting emotional. “This is real life that we’re talking about.”

Over the summer, Fox confirmed reports that Smollett would not be returning to the series for its final season. Smollett has remained largely out of the spotlight since being accused of staging his own attack earlier in the year, claims of which he has denied.

Howard went on to talk up his interest in science, and expounded on his plans for retiring from acting after Empire ends. “I want to put my life towards utilizing the total brain potential that we have, and maybe help change society and help us grow and recognize we need to be conscious beings.”

Watch Howard’s full interview in the video below.