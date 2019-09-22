texas-man-divorces-wife-without-her-knowledge texas-man-divorces-wife-without-her-knowledge
Texas Man Divorces Wife Without Her Knowing By Forging Paperwork

September 22, 2019

A Texas man wanted out of his marriage and instead of going through divorce proceedings, he faked his wife's signature on paperwork in turn ending their union without her knowledge.

The New York Daily News reports Paul Nixon submitted forged documents and false information to a Houston district court. Nixon also reportedly committed perjury when testifying in court during a divorce hearing. The divorce has been tabled due to the perjury and fraudulent documents.

The constable’s office started the investigation after Mrs. Nixon informed officials of the divorce that occurred without her knowledge.

Harris County Constable Mark Herman spoke with a local news outlet and said that a search for Mr. Nixon is underway as he is now wanted for aggravated perjury.

“We have teams out looking for him right now, I can tell you,” he told the station. “And we have an idea where he’s at. So hopefully, he’ll turn himself in. If not, we’ll catch him. Just a matter of time.”

