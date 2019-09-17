boy-fishing
Scott Olson

Texas Superintendent Says 4-Year-Old Boy Either Cuts His Hair Or Wear A Dress

September 17, 2019 - 11:12 am by Vibe

"We shouldn't even be talking about this at any age because hair has nothing to do with learning."

A Texas grandmother has accused officials at her grandson's school of discrimination after being told she either cuts his hair or place him in a dress.

Randi Woodley spoke with ABC News 13 and said when she went to pick up her 4-year-old grandson Michael on August, she was told the school principal wanted to talk to her and explained Michael's hair was too long.

"The superintendent then gave me three options. He told me that I could either cut it, braid it and pin it up, or put my grandson in a dress and send him to school, and when prompted, my grandson must say he's a girl," Woodley explained.

Woodley said Michael is being discriminated against and claims the real problem is the school dress code that states hair shouldn't "extend past the top of a t-shirt collar."

"We shouldn't even be talking about this at any age because hair has nothing to do with learning," Woodley said.

This isn't the first time a complaint of this nature has been made. Another parent Kambryn Cox told ABC News her son Kellan wasn't allowed to place his long hair in a ponytail.

"With my son's dreadlocks, sometimes they do fall in front of his face, so I felt it would be easier to put his hair up, but then that's a problem," Cox said.

Both parents say they plan on fighting what they think is a gender and race issue.

In This Story:

Popular

Kanye West, ‘Jesus Is King,’ And The Unspoken Bipolarism In Between

From the Web

More on Vibe

chicken-sandwich-doughnut
KFC

A Fried Chicken And Doughnut Sandwich From KFC Is On The Way

KFC is throwing its hat into the chicken sandwich ring but adding something sweet to the mix.

According to reports, the fast-food chain is testing a fried chicken and doughnut sandwich in the Richmond, Va., area to see if customers are interested in their version of the sweet and salty craze.

Dubbed Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts, the new sandwich will be sold at seven locations in Richmond.

“Served hot and fresh, no matter the time of day, the donuts create a tasty flavor experience in every bite. Consumers will have a variety of options to satisfy their sweet and savory taste buds,” said a spokesperson.

The "Best Fried Chicken Sandwich" Olympics seemingly began when Popeyes announced they had a chicken sandwich of their own, in essence, encroaching on new territory, particularly Chick-Fil-A territory. A friendly social media battle ensued which helped to promote both sandwiches and forced long lines across the country. Some continued to pledge their loyalty to Chick-Fil-A, while others found a new meaning of life in the Popeyes chicken sandwich.

There's no word on how long the Kennedy Fried Chicken & Donut launch will last, but if given the opportunity to taste test it, would you?

Continue Reading
bee-love-slater-
Facebook

Black Trans Woman Bee Love Slater Found Burned Alive In Florida

Over the weekend, the body of Bee Love Slater, a 23-year-old transgender woman was found burned beyond recognition inside a car. According to reports, Slater is the 18th trans woman to be killed this year.

Hendry County investigators said as of now the investigation into Slater's death is ongoing. They cannot title it a hate crime until a clear motive has been established, but Slater's best friend, Kenard Wade thinks the vicious manner of her death is a clear sign.

"She had a really, really good heart," Wade told CBS Fort Myers affiliate Wink. "She would never harm anyone, never put anyone in harm's way. How could someone go to that extreme to get rid of her?"

Wade continued and said Slater received several death threats because she's trans and expressed a desire to leave the area for safety reasons.

Slater's death falls in line with an on-going trend of violence against trans women, particularly black trans women. The Human Rights Campaign states 18 trans women have been murdered in 2019, while 26 members of the trans community were killed in 2018 and 29 trans deaths were recorded in 2017.

CBS News reports that the week of Slater's death, Bailey Reeves, 17 transgender teen was shot and killed in Baltimore on Labor Day.

Continue Reading
ti-candace-owens-revolt-conference-panel
Moses Robinson

T.I. Grills Candace Owens On Trump's 'MAGA' Slogan At The Revolt Summit

T.I. had one pressing question for Candace Owens during the 2019 Revolt summit that Owens couldn't quite answer. The two-day conference held in Atlanta brought together music executives, activists, and entertainers to discuss hip-hop, it's power, the current climate of the genre and to network. However, with the 2020 presidential elections nearing politics were also a hot topic.

For Saturday's (Sept. 14) Hip Hop and Politics panel hosted by Jeff Johnson, T.I. asked the conservative commentator to explain Donald Trump's campaign slogan. "When you say Make America Great Again, which period are we talking about?" Tip questioned. "[Is it] the period when women couldn't vote? The period when we were hanging from trees? The crack era? Which period in America are you trying to make great again."

The 30-year-old Connecticut native said: "I actually think that I would totally rock a hat right now that says Make Black America Great Again," which prompted T.I. to interject and restate the original question.

"Which period was America great that we're trying to replicate? Which era was it? Tell me." T.I. questioned. With an excited audience, Owens' attempt to explain Trump's slogan didn't go so well.

Watch the clip below.

@Tip was not trying to hear it from black white supremacist #CandaceOwens #Diddy #Revolt pic.twitter.com/SfJ0Rvd9SM

— MMS Online (@MMS_Online_) September 15, 2019

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Features

1d ago

Kanye West, ‘Jesus Is King,’ And The Unspoken Bipolarism In Between

Entertainment

10h ago

Kevin Hart Reportedly Facing $60 Million Lawsuit Over Vegas Sex Tape

Music

10h ago

Alicia Keys Brings Love To Cryptic Visions With New Single "Show Me Love"