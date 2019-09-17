Texas Superintendent Says 4-Year-Old Boy Either Cuts His Hair Or Wear A Dress

A Texas grandmother has accused officials at her grandson's school of discrimination after being told she either cuts his hair or place him in a dress.

Randi Woodley spoke with ABC News 13 and said when she went to pick up her 4-year-old grandson Michael on August, she was told the school principal wanted to talk to her and explained Michael's hair was too long.

"The superintendent then gave me three options. He told me that I could either cut it, braid it and pin it up, or put my grandson in a dress and send him to school, and when prompted, my grandson must say he's a girl," Woodley explained.

Woodley said Michael is being discriminated against and claims the real problem is the school dress code that states hair shouldn't "extend past the top of a t-shirt collar."

"We shouldn't even be talking about this at any age because hair has nothing to do with learning," Woodley said.

This isn't the first time a complaint of this nature has been made. Another parent Kambryn Cox told ABC News her son Kellan wasn't allowed to place his long hair in a ponytail.

"With my son's dreadlocks, sometimes they do fall in front of his face, so I felt it would be easier to put his hair up, but then that's a problem," Cox said.

Both parents say they plan on fighting what they think is a gender and race issue.