T.I. Grills Candace Owens On Trump's 'MAGA' Slogan At The Revolt Summit

September 15, 2019 - 12:30 pm by VIBE

"Which period was America great that we're trying to replicate?"

T.I. had one pressing question for Candace Owens during the 2019 Revolt summit that Owens couldn't quite answer. The two-day conference held in Atlanta brought together music executives, activists, and entertainers to discuss hip-hop, it's power, the current climate of the genre and to network. However, with the 2020 presidential elections nearing politics were also a hot topic.

For Saturday's (Sept. 14) Hip Hop and Politics panel hosted by Jeff Johnson, T.I. asked the conservative commentator to explain Donald Trump's campaign slogan. "When you say Make America Great Again, which period are we talking about?" Tip questioned. "[Is it] the period when women couldn't vote? The period when we were hanging from trees? The crack era? Which period in America are you trying to make great again."

The 30-year-old Connecticut native said: "I actually think that I would totally rock a hat right now that says Make Black America Great Again," which prompted T.I. to interject and restate the original question.

"Which period was America great that we're trying to replicate? Which era was it? Tell me." T.I. questioned. With an excited audience, Owens' attempt to explain Trump's slogan didn't go so well.

Megan Thee Stallion Signs To Jay-Z's Roc Nation

John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Respond To Donald Trump's Vitriol

The president was a bit peeved Sunday night (Sept. 8) while watching MSNBC's criminal justice reform town hall. Hosted by Lester Holt featuring singer and activist John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen, Trump let his Twitter fingers fly when he blasted the couple for receiving more praise than him and fellow Republicans for his First Step Act.

Tonight at 7pm PT/10pm ET, I will be joining @LesterHoltNBC for an @NBCNews Town Hall on @MSNBC to discuss our country’s broken criminal justice system. Follow @LetsFreeAmerica to learn more about my work to end mass incarceration. #JusticeForAll pic.twitter.com/9DFySXsgDY

— John Legend (@johnlegend) September 8, 2019

"I SIGNED IT INTO LAW, no one else did, & Republicans deserve much credit. But now that it is passed, people that had virtually nothing to do with it are taking the praise," Trump tweeted.

Back in December, Trump signed the First Step Act, which allows thousands of federal inmates to be released earlier than they were originally sentenced and also reduces some mandatory minimum sentences. The measure was supported by both sides of the political aisle.

Trump continued lashing out by calling the Oscar winner boring and said Teigen was his "filthy mouthed-wife." The 33-year-old entrepreneur responded in kind.

lol what a pussy ass bitch. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president.

— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019

Legend also responded, sans the profanity.

Imagine being president of a whole country and spending your Sunday night hate-watching MSNBC hoping somebody--ANYBODY--will praise you. Melania, please praise this man. He needs you.

— John Legend (@johnlegend) September 9, 2019

Shortly after the responses from the couple, Chrissy Teigen, Foul-Mouthed Wife, and President P***y Ass B***h began trending.

Me walking around with @chrissyteigen from now on. pic.twitter.com/6R3vhgwqgt

— Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 9, 2019

Trump hasn't responded to Teigen or Legend's tweets, but if he does, we'll let you know.

Kawhi Leonard's Sister Charged In The Robbery And Murder Of An Elderly Woman

Kawhi Leonard's sister has been charged with the robbery and subsequent death of an elderly woman.

According to CNN, authorities found the body of 84-year-old Afaf Anis Assad unconscious inside a California casino bathroom. The Riverside County Sheriff's office determined Assad had been the victim of an assault. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries.

Kimesha Williams, 35 and Candace Townsel, 39, were arrested and now face robbery and murder charges because of their involvement.

"The suspects were quickly identified through surveillance footage and the information was immediately provided to local law enforcement," President of the Pechanga Development Corporation Jared Munoa said.

"We pride ourselves on putting the safety of our guests and Team Members first and are fully cooperating with law enforcement to bring these perpetrators to justice."

Denise Woodard, Williams' aunt, confirmed the sibling relationship to the NBA champion. Williams will reportedly appear in court Sept. 19.

Police On The Hunt For Man Who Smashed A Bowling Ball On Someone's Head

A 28-year-old man is fighting for his life after being hit in the head with a bowling ball at a local Illinois bowling alley. According to ABC, Diamante Williams attended Town Hall Bowl in Cicero Wednesday night (Sept. 4) when a fight broke out.

In a video posted to Facebook two days after the brawl, security guards can be seen attempting to break things up when a man holding a bowling ball lifts his hand in the air and smashes it on Williams' head. Screams could immediately be heard following the barbaric act.

"It is horrific," Tamekio Williams, Diamante’s mother said. "I just couldn't believe somebody could be that inhumane to do that to another human being.

The Cicero police department released a CCTV image of the alleged attacker and is now leaning on the public's assistance in hopes to arrest him.

The Cicero Police Department is attempting to identify the below listed subject. If you have any information, please contact the Detective Division. pic.twitter.com/yWmU4GLAGb

— Cicero Police Dept (@TOCPolice) September 5, 2019

The suspect reportedly drove off in a white 2018 Range Rover with a Wisconsin license plate. Williams'cousin Valencia said since the Facebook video went viral more people are aware, but she's saddened that in the moment no one stopped to help.

"It went viral on Facebook and it is heartbreaking to see a loved one in that capacity and no one helped," she said. "All the people who were around immediately took out their phones and recorded it."

Tamekio Williams spoke with a local news outlet and said her son is out of the medically-induced coma but has a long recovery ahead of him. She also urged the public to help bring her son's attacker to justice.

"Snitch [on the suspect]," Williams said. "Justice for Tate. Justice for Tate. If this was your family member, wouldn't you want something good to happen for them?"

