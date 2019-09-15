T.I. Grills Candace Owens On Trump's 'MAGA' Slogan At The Revolt Summit

"Which period was America great that we're trying to replicate?"

T.I. had one pressing question for Candace Owens during the 2019 Revolt summit that Owens couldn't quite answer. The two-day conference held in Atlanta brought together music executives, activists, and entertainers to discuss hip-hop, it's power, the current climate of the genre and to network. However, with the 2020 presidential elections nearing politics were also a hot topic.

For Saturday's (Sept. 14) Hip Hop and Politics panel hosted by Jeff Johnson, T.I. asked the conservative commentator to explain Donald Trump's campaign slogan. "When you say Make America Great Again, which period are we talking about?" Tip questioned. "[Is it] the period when women couldn't vote? The period when we were hanging from trees? The crack era? Which period in America are you trying to make great again."

The 30-year-old Connecticut native said: "I actually think that I would totally rock a hat right now that says Make Black America Great Again," which prompted T.I. to interject and restate the original question.

"Which period was America great that we're trying to replicate? Which era was it? Tell me." T.I. questioned. With an excited audience, Owens' attempt to explain Trump's slogan didn't go so well.

Watch the clip below.