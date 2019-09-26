Tickets To Kanye West's 'Sunday Service' In Detroit Are Finally Free
Detroit is the latest city to hold down Kanye West's 'Sunday Service' concert. This time, tickets are free, and will be available on Ticketmaster today (Sept. 26).
Mr. West will perform Friday (Sept. 27) at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheater. He will be joined by local choir singers to help him tap into his spiritual side.
There are rumors that the Detroit Sunday Service will be accompanied with the release of the Ye's ninth-studio album, Jesus is King. But the arrival of the follow-up to 2018's "Ye" may be in flux yet again, as multiple media outlets reported on Wednesday that the release will be delayed, including Rolling Stone and Variety.
Kanye launched the 'Sunday Service' in January at his Los Angeles home with Kim Kardashian, and he has held services in places such as Atlanta, Chicago and even the Coachella festival.