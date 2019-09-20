trae-tha-truth-tw-inmates-harvey-relief-1504462288-650x366-1568954043
Getty

Trae Tha Truth Resumes Rescue Efforts As Houston Battles Extreme Flooding

September 20, 2019 - 12:44 am by Latifah Muhammad

Trae Tha Truth and the Relief Gang are back in action.  The Houston native has been busy rescuing stranded residents in Southeast Texas as the area endures extreme flooding from Tropical Storm Imelda.

The “Can’t Get Close” rapper took to social media Thursday (Sept. 19) in an effort to reach out to anyone who may be stranded.

Numerous streets and roadways in the city were flooded out, leaving drivers stranded all across the city, and in areas like Kingston and Beaumont. In addition to flooding, the storm triggered massive power outages. According to Trae the Truth, the water reached his chest during one rescue attempt.

The storm’s aftermath could rival that of Hurricane Harvey, which ravaged Houston in 2017. At least two people have died from the storm. One of the victims was electrocuted before drowning as he tried to rescue his horse, the Houston Chronicle reports.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner acknowledged that the city was unprepared for the storm. "This happened very quickly," Turner said. "But it's just demonstrating that in this day and time, climate change is real. And we no longer have to be concerned just with a hurricane. We have to be concerned with almost any sort of weather system that can quickly evolve into a major storm and produce a great deal of rain."

The Beaumont Police Department has so far received hundreds of high water rescue and evacuation requests. As of Thursday night, the BPD announced that evacuation efforts will be suspended from 7:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. local time. “Rescue crews will continue to respond to life-threatening situations only,” the department tweeted. “If you are still in an area with standing water, seek higher ground and shelter in place. Be patient & only call 911 for emergencies.”

The storm also caused the FAA to ground all planes flying into Houston’s George Bush International Airport Thursday morning. “No arriving flights into Houston today, only few departing flights,” read a tweet from the airport. Flight operations are expected to fully resume Friday.

See photos from the storm below.

2019 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple Of Hope Awards - Inside
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights

Billionaire Robert F. Smith Will Also Cover Parents’ Loans In Morehouse College-Debt Plan

In May 2019, Morehouse College’s graduating class of 2019 not only received the gift of their degrees, but also a unique opportunity to enter society debt-free. During his commencement speech, billionaire and owner of private equity firm Vista Equity Partners, Robert F. Smith announced his pledge to cover each student’s loans, and now their parents will be able to get in on the life-changing gesture.

According to Bloomberg, Smith will pay off the federal loans taken by the students’ parents, adding to a $34 million tab. Private student loans gifted by the college, and federal and state loans will be covered under Smith’s plan.

Morehouse's president, David Thomas, said this action will hopefully inspire the recipients to follow in Smith's footsteps. “It is our hope that our graduates will use their newfound financial freedom to pursue their career goals, to lead and serve the community, and to remember the spirit of the gift given to them by paying it forward to support the education of future classes of Morehouse Men.” The HBCU aims for the plan of action to be completed by 2020.

For Smith, with a reported net worth of $6 billion, his vision through this program aims to inspire other colleges and universities to take a charge against this country's student debt crisis and “to receive gifts from alumni and other supporters that can offset the burden of student loans and give students the freedom to pursue their dreams, the capital to invest in the economic growth of their families and the time that they can give back meaningfully to strengthening their communities.”

According to Forbes, U.S. federal student loan debt has totaled over $1.5 trillion.

Wow! Billionaire Robert F. Smith surprises Morehouse graduates by announcing his family will eliminate the student debt of the entire class of 2019 with a grant. #PayItForward #HBCU pic.twitter.com/lbZmttSsB6

— Tomthunkit™ (@TomthunkitsMind) June 10, 2019

DMX-warrant-arrest-640x427-640x427-640x427-1517334934
Getty Images

DMX Reportedly Signs New Deal With Def Jam

DMX has signed a new deal with Def Jam Records, bringing him back to the label that distributed his early albums and classic singles. According to AllHip-Hop, X re-linked with the record label over the summer and is set to drop a Christmas album, DMX-Mas, either later this year, or in 2020.

X dropped his quadruple platinum debut album, It’s Dark And Hell is Hot, via Def Jam/Ruff Ryders Records in 1998. He went on to release four more album under the label including, his triple platinum sophomore LP, Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood, followed by ..And Then There Was X, the latter of which became his most successful studio album selling five million copies in the U.S. alone.

X, whose birth name is Earl Simmons, is one of hip-hop’s best-selling artist with just over 17 million records sold, but like many other recording artist, the beloved MC hit more than a few bumps over the years. The 48-year-old Yonkers native has endured money struggles and a very public battle with sobriety that played a part in his returns trips to jail. He was most recently released from custody this past January, after serving a year in prison for tax evasion.

J. Cole 2018 Bumbershoot J. Cole 2018 Bumbershoot
Getty Images

J. Cole Says He Won't Be Doing Anymore Guest Features

Don’t expect to hear a J. Cole guest verse on songs for other artists. Cole recently blessed tracks like Young Thug’s “The London” and 21 Savages “A Lot,” but the North Carolina born rhymer says that he’s done making guest appearances after the release of his biggest feature yet: Gang Starr’s “Family and Loyalty.”

Naturally, the “Middle Child” rhymer was honored and elated to be featured on the track, and working with DJ Premier might be the perfect way to bow out of the features game. “This is the last feature you’ll hear from me,” Cole tweeted Friday (Sept. 20). “Thank you to everybody I got to work with during this run.”

This a honor to be on this song. NEW Gang Starr 🤯🤯🤯🤯 💎💎💎💎

This is the last feature you’ll hear from me. Thank you to everybody I got to work with during this run. 🙏🏿@REALDJPREMIER This song a classic, thank you. RIP GURUhttps://t.co/MMBI5Z2Fcq

— J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 20, 2019

“Family and Loyalty,” marks the first new single from Gang Starr in 16 years, and reacquaints us with the lyrical genius of Guru, who died from cancer in 2010.

As for Cole, the Grammy-nominated rapper has a lot on his plate between his solo career and the Dreamville Records imprint. The label boasts a star-studded roster that includes Bas, Cozz, Omen, EarthGang, and the incomparable Ari Lennox. The collective released their third compilation album, Revenge of the Dreamers III, earlier this year.

