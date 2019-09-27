-1569608497 -1569608497
David LaChapelle

Travis Scott Announces Second Annual 'ASTROWORLD Festival'

September 27, 2019 - 2:38 pm by Darryl Robertson

Travis Scott’s 'ASTROWORLD Festival' was very successful in 2019. And this year, he's doing it again. The Houston native announced that the festival is returning to Harris County Nov. 9.

Not much is changing for the festival this year. La Flame will curate the festivities, and it will return to NRG Park, which sits across the street from the old AstroWorld amusement park.

This announcement comes after Scott wrapped-up his 'Wish You Were Here Tour.' The 'ASTROWORLD Festival' line-up has not been revealed yet, but of course La Flame is the headliner.

Scott also recently released his Netflix documentary, Look Mom I Can Fly, which included footage from the first festival last year. The film also documented the two year process of creating his Grammy-nominated ASTROWORLD album as well as tours, and his performance at the Super Bowl.

Tickets are available now over at AstroWorldFest.com.

