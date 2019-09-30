Uncle Luke Calls Out JAY-Z For J.Lo And Shakira Superbowl Halftime Show

"JAY-Z you gotta fix this shit, I'm just gonna keep it 100."

When it was announced that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira would perform during the Superbowl Halftime Show in Miami, many took to social media to raise their digital eyebrows in suspicion. Along with the detractors was Miami hip-hop trailblazer Uncle Luke, who called out JAY-Z and demanded him to fix things.

"I am so pissed right now, that I really wanna use some profanity but I got a lot of kids that follow me on Instagram," Luke said in his video. Luke stated that by picking J.Lo and Shakira as the performers, the NFL has looked over the countless "African American entertainment in Miami."

"We got world-class entertainment here," Luke says. "I done thought you had sense to get Pitbull, Flo-Rida, [Rick] Ross, or somebody... Trick Daddy or something," he continued. "We don't need the NFL. Our hotels are already full, you need us. JAY-Z you gotta fix this shit, I'm just gonna keep it 100."

While also speaking to the Miami New Times, the 58-year-old called the NFL's decision to hire both women as "ass-backward"

Luke took it even further and said Mr. Carter is in violation of the G-Code. "[JAY-Z] need to talk some sense to the NFL."

Per usual, Mr. Carter has not responded.