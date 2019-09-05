Walmart Earnings Beat Expectations
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Walmart To Discontinue Sales Of Ammunition Following String Of Mass Shootings

September 5, 2019 - 11:14 am by Alexis Reese

"We hope that everyone will understand the circumstances that led to this new policy."

Walmart announced on Tuesday (Sept. 3) that it will discontinue sales of its handgun and short-barrel rifle ammunition that can be paired with military-style weapons.

The decision arrives after two of the American multinational retail locations experienced two horrifying shootings during the 2019 summer. Two Walmart employees were killed by a fellow employee in far northwest Mississippi on Tuesday (July 30). Another Walmart shooting happened four days later on Saturday (Aug. 3) in El Paso, Texas that killed 20 people.

CNBC reports that Walmart and Sam's Club will discontinue .223 caliber and 5.56 caliber ammunition, in addition to completely removing handgun sales in Alaska. The retailer is also asking that shoppers no longer openly carry their firearms in stores where "open carry" is permitted unless they've been authorized by law enforcement officers. This will affect more than 26 states who have open carry legislation. Customers with concealed handgun permits will not be affected.

"We believe the opportunity for someone to misinterpret a situation, even in open carry states, could lead to tragic results," CEO Doug McMillon said in an employee distributed memo. "We hope that everyone will understand the circumstances that led to this new policy and will respect the concerns of their fellow shoppers and our associates."

In the heat of transition, the National Rifle Association of America took to its Twitter account to express its disappointment in Walmart's decision.

BIG3 - Championship
Meg Oliphant/BIG3 via Getty Images

Lisa Leslie, WNBA Legend, Will Reportedly Receive Statue Outside Staples Center

No time is like the present to honor WNBA legend and former Los Angeles Sparks Lisa Leslie. The all-star is reportedly the first woman to have a statue outside of the Staples Center. Leslie initially retweeted a statement from entertainment reporter and sportscaster Ben Lyons on Aug. 29 questioning why the former athlete didn't have a statue outside of the famed arena.

Someone needs to explain to me why Lisa Leslie doesn’t have a statue in her honor outside of Staples Center....

— Ben Lyons (@iamBenLyons) August 29, 2019

On Thursday (Sept. 5), the Los Angeles Times reported that the Sparks and Anschutz Entertainment Group are still working out the specific date but have officially agreed that Leslie will be the eleventh statue outside of the Staples Center.

Lisa Leslie is going to get a statue outside of Staples Center. The Sparks and AEG will talk about the specifics soon but it will be the 11th in Star Plaza and the first honoring a female athlete. It will be the first statue of a WNBA player outside the home arena of a WNBA team. pic.twitter.com/nw7YdDh30u

— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) September 5, 2019

Leslie entered the WNBA's inaugural draft in 1997. During her iconic career, she garnered two championship titles, four Olympic gold medals, and three All-Star Game MVPs. Leslie was the first WNBA player to ever dunk in a game, was also named to eight All-Star teams and 12 All-WNBA teams, and averaged 17.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game.

The now luxury realtor will be honored alongside statues of L.A. basketball legends Magic Johnson and Shaquille O'Neal.

Bahamas Relief Effort Begins in Wake of Dorian Destruction
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Hampton University Partners With University Of The Bahamas To Offer Displaced Students A Free Semester

Hampton University announced Thursday (Sept. 5) they are partnering with the University of The Bahamas to allow displaced students affected by Hurricane Dorian to spend the fall semester on its campus, tuition-free.

According to CNN, Rodney Smith, President of the University of The Bahamas, was the former administrative vice president and chief planning officer at Hampton. Smith and current president of Hampton, William R. Harvey agreed to the partnership after the tropical storm destroyed the Bahamas on Sunday (Sept. 1). Hurricane Dorian is considered the strongest hurricane to hit the island.

"I think this agreement is something that can be helpful to a great number of students and families and is part of something I've tried to do my entire career—helping people to achieve and meet their goals," Harvey said in a statement.

On Monday (Sept. 2), Smith posted an official letter on the University of The Bahamas Facebook account to uplift his devasted university community and friends. "I want all Bahamians everywhere, all University of The Bahamas students, faculty, staff, and all guests to our shores to know that the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian will not define who we are. We will come together. We will all unite and rebuild."

The University of The Bahamas is currently raising money through a Hurricane Dorian Relief Fund thanks to the Bahamas Education, Culture, and Science Foundation.

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj Expands Upon Retirement Announcement

On Thursday afternoon (Sept. 5), Nicki Minaj revealed her plans to retire in order to start a family with her partner Kenneth Petty. "To my fans, keep repping me, do it til da death of me, in the box — cuz ain't nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE," she tweeted. After she addressed her fans, they had a bevy of mixed reactions to the "Majesty" rapper's decision, leading Minaj to expand upon the situation on Twitter again.

"I'm still right here," she began. "Still madly in love with you guys & you know that. In hindsight, this should've been a Queen Radio discussion & it will be. I promise u guys will be happy. No guests, just us talking about everything. The tweet was abrupt & insensitive, I apologize babe."

I’m still right here. Still madly in love with you guys & you know that. In hindsight, this should’ve been a Queen Radio discussion & it will be. I promise u guys will be happy. No guests, just us talking about everything. The tweet was abrupt & insensitive, I apologize babe ♥️🙏 https://t.co/eS0oHipwtg

— Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 6, 2019

In August 2018, Minaj returned to the music-sphere with her fourth studio album Queen. The soundscape boasts singles like "Chun-Li," "Barbie Dreams," "Good Form," and "Bed." Queen entered the Billboard 200 chart at No. 2 and received mixed reviews. Since that time, Minaj continued to solidify her presence in the music industry by being featured on remixes and singles like Pop Smoke's "Welcome To The Party," Megan Thee Stallion's "Hot Girl Summer," and Da Baby's "Suge."

Like Jay-Z, Lupe Fiasco, and Mase who announced retirement but eventually returned, Minaj's fans hope this will be the same for the head-Barb-in-charge. In an interview with Vogue, Minaj responded to a question on what she hopes her place in rap history will be.

"I don’t know. I think that’s for other people to say. I want to be seen as a hard-working businesswoman who really takes pride in writing and rapping in a way that still shows that I’m hungry. I’m still hip-hop—and that’s never going to change," she said. "But I do know that I’ve worked really, really hard to perfect my craft and give people something that I can be proud of. I’m my worst critic and I always want to give people something better than I gave them before."

