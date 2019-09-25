TIDAL X: TIP
Young Dro Sentenced For Battery Charge

September 25, 2019 - 11:40 am by VIBE Staff

The Atlanta rapper reportedly punched his girlfriend and forcefully pressed a banana pudding into her face.

In July, rapper Young Dro was arrested on battery and family violence charges. The Atlanta rapper reportedly punched his girlfriend and forcefully pressed a banana pudding into her face. Now, TMZ reports the "Shoulder Lean" rapper was initially mandated to serve 12 months in prison but will have to complete only 70 days.

The physical assault reportedly left bruises on the unnamed woman. According to WSB-TV, the incident occurred over a dispute over money. While there's a sentence of 70 days, reports claim Dro, born D'Juan Hart, could receive time served for the 20 days he's completed. His 12-month sentence will continue on probation if he's released in early October.

The unidentified woman also claimed Dro uses drugs like Xanax, Percocet, and other pills. Part of his probation includes random drug tests and domestic violence counseling.

His plea tacks on no drug or alcohol usage and lost ownership of weapons.

Remy Ma Likens Rape Victims Suing For Money To Prostitution

Remy Ma has been catching heat after likening rape victims who seek financial settlements to prostitutes. The Bronx native shared her controversial opinion during Monday’s (Sept. 26) episode of Revolt's State of the Culture.

The subject came up as the panel, which included Joe Buden, Brandon "Jinx" Jenkins and attorney Eboni K. Williams, were discussing rape allegations against NFL player Antonio Brown, and whether or not an injury is the only thing can sideline an athlete’s career.

Before the conversation began, Remy admitted that she doesn’t like talking about rape because she gets criticized as a “female basher.” She went on to question the timing of rape accusations against celebrities, and suggested that there’s an “agenda” at play.

“This s**t sounds crazy to me,” Remy proclaimed. “Every time we here about [an alleged rape], it’s never like it happened this morning, yesterday, [or] over the weekend. It’s always five..seven years ago, this happened.”

“It’s all about money because one of the accusers is asking for $2 million,” she said of Brown. “If you raped me, my sister, my daughter, my anything, I don’t want your money, I want you castrated. The things that I want done are crimes.”

Williams interjected to share some of the criticisms that rape victims face, and attempted to explain that restitution can be used for therapy and other things. “Could that be compensation though? Because I hear that a lot, ‘if it was a rape, first of all, why are you not going to criminal court? Why are you not going to the police and he’s not arrested?’ [Brown's] first accuser went the civil route. She filed a lawsuit, she’s asking for money, but some people feel like that’s the compensation that they want.”

“That’s called prostitution,” Remy replied.

“I don’t think so,” Williams said.

“It seem like in a lot of the alleged sexual assault cases, the women are asking for money,” Remy added. “To me, any exchange where sexual acts are being compensated with money, that’s prostitution.”

Budden noted that prostitution involves consent to which Remy replied, “Really? In one instance they’ll be like ‘it was so horrible, he did this to me… but give me $2 million and I’ll go sit over there and I won’t tell anybody.’”

The internet wasn't exactly happy about Remy's words.

seeking a settlement after rape or sexual abuse is not prostitution, it’s restitution.

fuck what remy ma said.

— Nikki Hayes (@NikkiHayes1) September 26, 2019

Remy Ma is just big trash for that

— Peg the Stallion (@FullCourtPUMPS) September 26, 2019

Remy Ma has never had the range to talk about any of the topics on that but what she said about rape and sexual assault really takes the fucking cake.

— Sorry to this man (@flowerrebelrose) September 26, 2019

Dear Remy Ma,

You sat comfortably on a couch, at your big age & said when rape victims, sue their abusers for money, it’s prostitution? Nah, it’s restitution!

How disgusting & ill informed of you! Why did I expect more from a woman, who shot her friend over $3,000? @RealRemyMa pic.twitter.com/LKlQtoYf0N

— Jerome Trammel (@JeromeTrammelTV) September 26, 2019

Remy Ma was never for women to begin with. Y’all tried to prop up the girl who shot another woman in the stomach with 0 remorse, and ended up looking goofy in retrospect. https://t.co/KX2DzJ0Y1g

— happy harry. (@fckwithWILLY) September 26, 2019

I like #SOTC, but Remy Ma is so ignorant about important issues it hurts to listen to her most times.

— Isaac. (@HabitualRealist) September 24, 2019

Watch the full episode below (scroll to the 1:04 for the rape discussion).

Cassie Quietly Marries Fiancé Alex Fine In Malibu Ceremony

One month after getting engaged, Cassie and fiancé Alex Fine, are now husband and wife. The happy couple quietly tied the knot in Malibu on Wednesday (Sept. 25).

Friday Night Lights director Peter Berg officiated the ceremony and shared a snapshot of the beach wedding on Instagram along with the caption, “By the power vested in me.” Cassie commented “Love you Pete!” on the photo, while and Fine left a heart emoji.

The wedding image shows a pregnant Cassie glowing in a white dress and lace veil while holding hands with Fine, who looked dapper in a black tuxedo and matching bowtie.

The newlyweds reportedly began dating last December, roughly two months after Cassie and Diddy called it quits. In June, Cassie announced that she and Fine were expecting a daughter together. The pregnancy reveal garnered a positive response from Diddy who congratulated the parents-to-be via Instagram. The couples' daughter is due sometime soon.

See the wedding photo below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

By the power vested in me.... @alexfine44 n @cassie ❤️💥❤️ Long may you ride!

A post shared by Peter Berg (@pberg44) on Sep 25, 2019 at 5:15pm PDT

Ciara Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary Of ‘Goodies’ Album

Ciara is celebrating 15 years since the release of her multi-platinum selling debut, Goodies. To mark the anniversary, CiCi shared some behind-the-scenes details about the making of her breakthrough album, and how the project propelled her career.

“This Saturday marks the 15 yr [sic] anniversary of my debut album ‘Goodies.’ Having sold 5 million copies worldwide, my dream came true in every way with my debut,” she wrote on Instagram Thursday (Sept. 26). “I am so thankful for my musical journey and growth as an artist but also so humbled by your continued support!”

When speaking about “Goodies,” the album’s lead single, Ciara revealed that she immediately knew the song would be a game changer. “This is the one song that I know is going to put me on that map, that is going to changed my life,” she recalls thinking at the time. “The song came out and it was almost like watching the music board and it was moving without anyone touching it. It was the perfect way for me to meet my fans, the perfect way for me to start off my career, everything that wanted to happen and more happened in that moment.”

“Goodies” topped the Billboard singles charts for nearly two consecutive months. Later in the video, the “Level Up” singer goes on to discuss the album’s other singles, including the Grammy nominated hit “1, 2, Step” featuring Missy Elliott.

Watch the full video above.

