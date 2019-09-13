Young Thug Recovers From Surgery, Posts Instagram Message From Hospital Bed

Get better, Young Thug.

Young Thug is currently recovering from surgery. The “London” rapper updated his Instagram followers on Thursday night (Sept. 12) from his hospital bed. Although the surgery's purpose is unknown, it's presumed that the Atlanta rapper is on a speedy road to recovery.

"Surgery went well...back on ni**as a**’s 'PUNK,'" he wrote.

View this post on Instagram Surgery went well...back on niggas ass’s “PUNK” A post shared by SEX!! (@thuggerthugger1) on Sep 12, 2019 at 6:34pm PDT

The past few weeks have been a whirlwind for the rapper, whose new album So Much Fun peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album features the likes of Future, Lil Baby, Gunna, Juice Wrld, and J.Cole.

"So Much Fun is like nothing to be thought about,” Young Thug told Rolling Stone. “It’s only for fun purposes. The name of the album is directly what it means. There’s no static to it. It’s just so much fun. I don’t even want you to think when you listen to this even if I’m saying a metaphorical bars or anything.”

We hope the 28-year-old gets well soon.