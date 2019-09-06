Young Thug, Vince Staples, Tierra Whack, Leikeli47, More To Perform At Adult Swim Festival
Los Angeles' Adult Swim Festival announced a super-sized entertainment event earlier this summer with performances from Vince Staples, Young Thug, Freddie Gibbs, Jamie xx, Tierra Whack, and Lil Nas X. On Thursday (Sept. 5) the Rick and Morty-influenced fest revealed that the line up added Helado Negro, Ladies of LCD Soundsystem, Leikeli47, and Adult Swim's The Last Stream on the Left.
The two-day event will take over Banc of California Stadium in Los Angles on November 15 and 16. Bands, musical artists, and comedians will give fans an immersive experience that "only Adult Swim can bring to life," as stated in a press release.
Fans will be introduced to five one-site activations including The Rickflector, which is a "machine that transports the melted minds of fans directly into the animated world of Rick and Morty," as stated in a press release. The Morty Slide will "launch fans into their own "Goodbye, Moonman" daydream. Cat Joust will "mount valiant feline steeds to compete for honor and adoration against friend or foe."
Coined "the best seat in the house" the Mechanical Hot Dog Ride will return for a second time.
Lagunitas Brewing Company will serve as the festival's official craft beer partner. Wendy's, Liquid Death, Inkbox, and Electric Standard Co. will also be on-site to provide fans with a magnified experience.
Tickets are available here.