Ari Lennox confidently pledged her allegiance to the LGBTQ community in a series of tweets. Monday evening (Sept. 2), the Dreamville artist spoke out letting fans know if they did not support queer rights they can "unfollow and unsubscribe."

"I hate homophobic and transphobic people so much," she initially tweeted.

Several tweets bashing those who bash the queer community followed.

I am also aware of how strong of a word hate is. So buzz off. If you’re homophobic and transphobic idfwu.

Please if you don’t support LGBTQ community, you don’t support me. You don’t support my family and the people I love. So all you delusional and fake religious/ self righteous weirdos unfollow and unsubscribe.

The Shea Butter artist continued with: "I don't even understand how people don't agree with the LGBT lifestyle. That's how intense I feel about it. Please foh."

Like simply fuck you. To be gay is beautiful. It is natural. One doesn’t have to experience trauma to be gay. Yes I believe people are born that way. Yes I hate people who hate gay people. If there is a God I believe he made us in his image and made no mistakes.

I don’t believe in “Gay Agenda”. No agenda can alter what is already innate. No religion or media or bully can convince me that true love is unnatural.

The "Got Me" artist revealed her personal connection to the LGBTQ community stating some of her family members wouldn't attend her sister's wedding because she fell in love and married a woman.

[I] have family members that didn’t show up to my own sister’s wedding because she married a woman. You can’t support your own flesh and blood because of years of unhealthy conditioning from religion and media. People really live their short lives in a mental prison.

People be so trapped in this mental prison and don’t even see they’re living a lie. Following rules that are made up...by man. People were gay from the beginning of time and will be long after we are gone.

The D.C. native ended her rant by telling opposers to "kick rocks"

"Yep.... reveal your filthy self righteous and delusional selves and kick rocks!"