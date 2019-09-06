Adult Swim Fest
Adult Swim

Young Thug, Vince Staples, Tierra Whack, Leikeli47, More To Perform At Adult Swim Festival

September 6, 2019 - 1:51 pm by Alexis Reese

"The two-day event will take over Banc of California Stadium in Los Angles on November 15th and 16th."

Los Angeles' Adult Swim Festival announced a super-sized entertainment event earlier this summer with performances from Vince Staples, Young Thug, Freddie Gibbs, Jamie xx, Tierra Whack, and Lil Nas X. On Thursday (Sept. 5) the Rick and Morty-influenced fest revealed that the line up added Helado Negro, Ladies of LCD Soundsystem, Leikeli47, and Adult Swim's The Last Stream on the Left.

The two-day event will take over Banc of California Stadium in Los Angles on November 15 and 16. Bands, musical artists, and comedians will give fans an immersive experience that "only Adult Swim can bring to life," as stated in a press release.

Fans will be introduced to five one-site activations including The Rickflector, which is a "machine that transports the melted minds of fans directly into the animated world of Rick and Morty," as stated in a press release.  The Morty Slide will "launch fans into their own "Goodbye, Moonman" daydream. Cat Joust will "mount valiant feline steeds to compete for honor and adoration against friend or foe."

Coined "the best seat in the house" the Mechanical Hot Dog Ride will return for a second time.

Lagunitas Brewing Company will serve as the festival's official craft beer partner. Wendy's, Liquid Death, Inkbox, and Electric Standard Co. will also be on-site to provide fans with a magnified experience.

Tickets are available here.

ari-lennonx-performing
Ryan Theriot

Ari Lennox Stands Behind LGBTQ Community: "If You Don't Support LGBTQ, You Don't Support Me"

Ari Lennox confidently pledged her allegiance to the LGBTQ community in a series of tweets. Monday evening (Sept. 2), the Dreamville artist spoke out letting fans know if they did not support queer rights they can "unfollow and unsubscribe."

"I hate homophobic and transphobic people so much," she initially tweeted.

Several tweets bashing those who bash the queer community followed.

I am also aware of how strong of a word hate is. So buzz off. If you’re homophobic and transphobic idfwu.

— Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) September 2, 2019

Please if you don’t support LGBTQ community, you don’t support me. You don’t support my family and the people I love. So all you delusional and fake religious/ self righteous weirdos unfollow and unsubscribe.

— Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) September 2, 2019

The Shea Butter artist continued with: "I don't even understand how people don't agree with the LGBT lifestyle. That's how intense I feel about it. Please foh."

Like simply fuck you. To be gay is beautiful. It is natural. One doesn’t have to experience trauma to be gay. Yes I believe people are born that way. Yes I hate people who hate gay people. If there is a God I believe he made us in his image and made no mistakes.

— Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) September 2, 2019

I don’t believe in “Gay Agenda”. No agenda can alter what is already innate. No religion or media or bully can convince me that true love is unnatural.

— Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) September 2, 2019

The "Got Me" artist revealed her personal connection to the LGBTQ community stating some of her family members wouldn't attend her sister's wedding because she fell in love and married a woman.

[I] have family members that didn’t show up to my own sister’s wedding because she married a woman. You can’t support your own flesh and blood because of years of unhealthy conditioning from religion and media. People really live their short lives in a mental prison.

— Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) September 2, 2019

People be so trapped in this mental prison and don’t even see they’re living a lie. Following rules that are made up...by man. People were gay from the beginning of time and will be long after we are gone.

— Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) September 2, 2019

The D.C. native ended her rant by telling opposers to "kick rocks"

"Yep.... reveal your filthy self righteous and delusional selves and kick rocks!"

curtis-50-cent-jackson-power-season-6-premiere
Mike Coppola

50 Cent Thinks Chris Brown Is A Better Entertainer Than Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson earned the title "The King of Pop" for his countless bops and showstopping performances. However, in life, a changing of the guards commence and a new ruler must take the throne. For some, that new entertainer is Beyonce, for 50 Cent, it's Chris Brown.

The Power actor and executive producer disabled his Instagram account Saturday (Sept. 1) after growing weary due to the overt criticism surrounding the remixed version of the theme song. (The newest one features Trey Songz, while the one most loved by fans features R&B heavyweight Joe.)

Yet prior to saying sayonara to social media, Mr. Jackson posted a picture of Brown's status which shows he's the seventh best-selling singles artist of all time after selling 69.5 million singles in the U.S, with the bold personal assertion: “CB better then MJ to me now.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B11VWtiniwE/

Mr. Jackson even took a shot at Jackson by referencing the late singer's alleged child molestation claims.

"I can’t believe Mike wanted to touch the little boy's booty,” 50 captioned. “What the f--k man?”

The comment merited ire from Jackson fans who quickly retailed with comments of their own, including their dislike for the new Power theme song.

Mr. Jackson has never shied away from controversy, in fact, he's reveled in it. Whether Brown is better than Jackson is a matter of opinion to many. However, 50 Cent isn't the first one to make this comparison.

What say you? Is Chris Brown the new rightful King of Pop or is 50 Cent just being a troll? Sound off in the comments below.

Beautycon Festival NYC 2018 - Day 2
Matthew Eisman/Getty Images for Beatycon

Young M.A. Gears Up For Debut Album Release, ‘Herstory In The Making’

Brooklyn rapper Young M.A. is ready for the world to hear her debut album, which arrives Sept. 27. Titled Herstory In The Making, the “OOOUUU” artist recorded 21 songs with minimal features: Max YB and Relle Bey round out the guest spots.

Young M.A. announced the news on her social media accounts on Thursday (Aug. 29) to fanfare, beginning a mental countdown for her fans as to when the project will finally be able to be consumed. Her debut album follows the release of her 2015 mixtapes M.A The Mixtape, and Sleep Walkin’.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

09/27/19 HERSTORY THE ALBUM! ❤️ #YoungMA #HERStory

A post shared by Young M.A (@youngma) on Aug 29, 2019 at 1:05pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

PRE ORDER NOW AVAILABLE! HERSTORY 09/27/19 💉 LINK IN BIO! #YoungMA

A post shared by Young M.A (@youngma) on Aug 29, 2019 at 9:00pm PDT

To get fans amped, Young M.A. also released the music video for "PettyWap 2." Watch the visual below.

