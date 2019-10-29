Sony Crackle's "The Oath" Season 2 Exclusive Screening Event - Arrivals Sony Crackle's "The Oath" Season 2 Exclusive Screening Event - Arrivals
Amanda Edwards | Getty Images

50 Cent Takes Aim At Comcast CEO Over Reports Of Dropping Starz

October 29, 2019 - 1:01 pm by Richy Rosario

50 Cent is battling this one out.  

Never one to hold back from speaking his mind, 50 Cent took to social media this past weekend to denounce Comcast CEO, Brian L. Roberts. Fifty’s roasting arrives after several reports claimed that Comcast will drop Starz from its service on December 10. It just so happens that Fif’s show, Power, is broadcasted on the network.

Sharing a picture of Roberts on Instagram, Mr. Jackson wrote a polarizing caption to let the CEO know how he feels about his decision. Ultimately, the dropping of Starz could mean lower ratings for Power due to less viewership.

“This is the guy fu**ing up (Power) over at @Comcast for no reason Brian Roberts, 🤨mother fu**er look like he been pushed around his whole life,” Fifty wrote. “He need to chill out, go to a golf course or sit his ass down some where.”

In other news, the rapper-turned-entrepreneur will soon be writing another book titled, Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter. "‪As an artist, I have evolved so much over the years with my transition into different sectors of the entertainment industry," he wrote on Instagram. "I felt that it was time to share my experiences and knowledge through my latest book Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter."

