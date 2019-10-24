50 Cent Announces New Book, 'Hustler Harder, Hustler Smarter'

50 Cent has announced that he will be releasing a new book titled, Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter. This follows his 2009 collaboration with Robert Greene on The 50th Law.

The Power exec rapper made the announcement on his Instagram account.

"‪As an artist I have evolved so much over the years with my transition into different sectors of the entertainment industry, I felt that it was time to share my experiences and knowledge through my latest book Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter."

The Queens native became a fan of Robert Green after reading his 1998 bestseller The 48 Laws of Power. The him out to co-write a book that would discuss the acquisition of power in the entertainment industry, as well the parallels between business strategies and street hustling.

Also, Fif' has been tapped to produce the docuseries titled, A Moment in Time, which will feature six to eight hour-long episodes, and one will detail the rise and fall of Tekashi from the start of his music career to his downfall after he was labeled as a snitch for cooperating with federal authorities in a federal racketeering case against himself and his former associates.