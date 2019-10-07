50 Cent To Release Docuseries About Tekahshi 69, Snoop Dogg, Scott Storch And Others

According to a report TMZ published on Monday (Oct. 7), 50 Cent is working on a docuseries that will feature episodes about about legal troubles o Tekashi 69 and Snoop Dogg.

The docuseries titled, A Moment in Time, will feature six to eight hour-long episodes, and one will detail the rise and fall of Tekashi from the start of his music career to his downfall after he was labeled as a snitch for cooperating with federal authorities in a federal racketeering case against himself and his former associates.

The series will also feature stories about former NBA player Rafer Alston, who encountered legal trouble during his stint playing for the Houston Rockets. Also, A Moment in Time will feature an episode about producer Scott Storch, who helped create several mainstream hits for Fat Joe, Chris Brown and others. The Queens native will also have an episode about the making of his album The Massacre and his beef with Jimmy Henchman.

The update comes after the Queens native addressed an Instagram follower about rumors he was making a 6ix9ine movie.