50 Cent Visits White House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

October 31, 2019 - 4:17 pm by Darryl Robertson

On Wednesday night (Oct. 30), rapper 50 Cent took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“My #1 Lady Nancy Pelosi - Big Changes Coming,” wrote 50 Cent.

 

My #1 Lady Nancy Pelosi - Big Changes Coming

According to a report The Hill, the Queens native went to Capitol Hill to meet with lawmakers and talk about diversity and representation in the entertainment world. Apparently, 50 was also campaigning to have the Starz network remain on Comcast Xfinity.

"Hate it or love it, shows like #Power matter b/c #RepresentationMatters," the U.S. Representative for Illinois's 1st Congressional District Bobby Rush wrote on Twitter. "It is important that we see people who look like us in government AND on the big screen. Thank you @50Cent, @naturinaughton, & @STARZ for coming to speak w/ me about the importance of diverse programming."

 

Power is the best show on Tv right now. I will prove it this Next episode 💣BOOM #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac

I met with @repcardenas to discuss the importance of producing and promoting diverse programming. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac

The Power creator recently called out Comcast CEO, Brian L. Roberts for allegedly canceling the Starz network.

“This is the guy fu**ing up (Power) over at @Comcast for no reason Brian Roberts, 🤨mother fu**er look like he been pushed around his whole life,” Fifty wrote. “He need to chill out, go to a golf course or sit his ass down some where.”

Power is currently on its final season, and one spin-off is set to premiere in 2020.

50 Cent is also set to release a new book, Hustle Harder, Hustler Smarter, at the top of 2020.

