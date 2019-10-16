Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris

A$AP Rocky Says Beef With Travis Scott Is "Old" And "Played Out"

October 16, 2019 - 1:01 pm by Darryl Robertson

Harlem's A$AP Rocky hit the stage at the Rolling Loud festival this weekend. Between his set, the uptown-bred decided to unload a freestyle for his fans.

"Another victory be flawless like the skin on me, damn/Please don't compare him and me, you offendin' me," Rocky rapped. Many fans assumed that this was a line aimed at Travis Scott.

"This ain't a diss and we ain't enemies," Rockky continued. "They concerned with making hits, I'm more concerned with breaking history/The loudest n***a in the room the weakest/I guess them quiet dudes need better speakers."

Apparently fans didn't believe Flacko. He took to Twitter to further addressed the situation.

Over the years, A$AP Rocky has not been too happy about being compared to Travis Scott, however there has never been bad blood between the two rappers. Last year during an interview with Peter Rosenberg, Flacko praised the G.O.O.D Music artist.

"There's times when I feel like I pioneered a lot of shit, but don't get acknowledgement from certain people or artists. I think a lot of people see it too," Rocky said.

"I think Travis Scott... he makes cool music,"  he continued. "He just had a baby, I'm happy for that."

In other A$AP Rocky news, the "Purple Swag" MC opened up about his addiction to sex during an interview with Angie Martinez for her Untold Stories of Hip-Hop series on Wetv.

"I've been a sex addict for some time," he said. "I can't be embarrassed about it. I wear my heart on my sleeve. I don't do nothing that I'm not proud of speaking on."

In This Story:

Popular

Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" Meets Claims Of Plagiarism

From the Web

More on Vibe

Lizzo In Concert - New York, NY
Theo Wargo

Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" Meets Claims Of Plagiarism

Lizzo is being accused of plagiarism again for her ubiquitous song “Truth Hurts.” Singer-songwriter Justin Raisen, who reportedly wrote a track called “Healthy” in 2017 with Lizzo, claims that he was never given credit for the components that make up “Truth Hurts,” which account for its chords, melody and lyrics, Complex reports.

The line that Raisen has an issue with is the catchy opening of the track: "I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100 percent that bi**h." In a lengthy Instagram post, he shared a mash-up of both “Healthy” and “Truth Hurts” accompanied by footage of Lizzo and his team in the studio.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The Truth about “Truth Hurts” On April 11th, 2017, we wrote a song called “Healthy” w/ Lizzo, Jesse St John, and Yves Rothman at our studio. “I just took a DNA test turns out I’m 100% that bitch” was taken from “Healthy” and used in “Truth Hurts”. We were never contacted about being credited for the use of the parts of “Healthy” (melody, lyrics, and chords) that appear in “Truth Hurts”. After reaching out to Ricky Reed and Lizzo’s team about fixing it, we put the song in dispute in 2017 when it came out. We’ve tried to sort this out quietly for the last two years, only asking for 5% each but were shutdown every time. Coming forward publicly to family, friends, artists, and colleagues seems to be the only way at this point in relieving some of our emotional distress caused by this. The last thing we want to do is throw any negativity toward Lizzo’s momentum and movement as a cultural figure. If we believe in what she’s preaching, believing in ourselves & our own voices is something we thought she’d understand. Shout out to the singer Mina Lioness ( @minalioness ) for tweeting “I just did a DNA test turns out I’m 100% that bitch”. A meme of that came up in our writing session & inspired the lyric and melody we wrote together. If Ricky and Lizzo’s team decide to settle this dispute with us, we would like to share some of the proceeds with Mina for her influence on Healthy. The clip below shows a video & photos from the day we wrote “Healthy” along with the comparisons between the two works. All the Love, Justin & Jeremiah Raisen #lizzo #truthhurts #healthy #billboard

A post shared by Justin Raisen (@justinraisen) on Oct 14, 2019 at 11:50pm PDT

“On April 11th, 2017, we wrote a song called 'Healthy' w/ Lizzo, Jesse St John, and Yves Rothman at our studio. 'I just took a DNA test turns out I’m 100% that bitch' was taken from 'Healthy' and used in 'Truth Hurts,'" he wrote. “We were never contacted about being credited for the use of the parts of 'Healthy' (melody, lyrics, and chords) that appear in 'Truth Hurts.'

“After reaching out to Ricky Reed and Lizzo’s team about fixing it, we put the song in dispute in 2017 when it came out,” he added. “We’ve tried to sort this out quietly for the last two years, only asking for 5% each but were shutdown every time.”

In another instance, British singer Mina Lioness claimed in February 2018 that she first tweeted the resounding lyric. After hearing about the claim, Lizzo said she’s never seen the tweet and was inspired by a meme.  In a video produced by Billboard, Lizzo revealed how she made "Truth Hurts." The Texas native said the main inspiration behind the song was her life experiences with men.

Continue Reading
tekashi-6ix-9ine-testimony-day-2-1568921944
Tekashi is seen in Los Angeles, CA on November 8, 2018.
SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

Ebro Darden Denies Report That Says 'Hot 97' Will Not Play Tekashi 6ix9ine's Music

'Hot 97' radio personality Ebro Darden denies a TMZ report which stated that the station will not play Tekashi 6ix9ine's music once, and if, he's released from prison.

Earlier today, the outlet published a report stating that a Hot 97 executive said the station has never really been fans of Tekashi 6ix9ine, and that they will not play his music upon his release. Shortly after the report was published, Ebro responded.

"All execs @HOT97 deny speaking to anyone @TMZ," Ebro wrote in a tweet, "So this means that Tekashi marketing machine is revving up to rally his on-line #Bots and drive stories."

All execs @HOT97 deny speaking to anyone @TMZ ..... so this means that Tekashi marketing machine is revving up to rally his on-line #Bots and drive stories.

— El Viejo Ebro (@oldmanebro) October 14, 2019

A follower replied how Ebro shuts down new artists. And Ebro responded by saying that he will play Tekashi's music.

And then this... hahahahaha! I just said I was gonna play it. Ya’ll dumb https://t.co/JQAjkE2L9W

— El Viejo Ebro (@oldmanebro) October 14, 2019

6ix9ine reportedly signed a $10 million deal with his former label, 10k Projects, to record two albums upon his release from prison. It's been reported that one will be recorded in English and the other will be recorded in Spanish. As for his looming release, the rapper's sentencing has been scheduled for Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. EST.

Continue Reading
tekashi-6ix9ine-1571067681 tekashi-6ix9ine-1571067681
Kevin Mazur

Hot 97 Will Reportedly Not Play Tekashi 6ix9ine's Music After His Prison Release

With 6ix9ine expected to come home soon, reportedly to a record deal worth $10 million, New York City's Hot 97 radio station is making it known that they will not play his music.

According to a report by TMZ, an executive from the radio station confirmed that they are not planning on playing 6ix9ine's music upon his release from prison. Hot 97's exec admits that the station has never been a big supporter of the rapper. They also dislike the Brooklyn rapper's decision to testify against his former Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods associates.

This also includes possibly banning the rapper from Summer Jam concert. TMZ  reported that the "Gummo" rapper is too much of a liability to preform at the celebrated concert.

Last year, Hot 97 personality Ebro, host of Ebro in the Morning, traded shots with 6ix9ine after the rapper berated Ebro on "Stoopid."

The executive states  that unless there's a public uproar that demands the station to play an overly successful song, then the company would consider it.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

13h ago

Gina Rodriguez Issues Second Apology For Using The N-Word

Movies & TV

12h ago

Jada Pinkett Smith In Talks To Reprise 'Matrix' Role

Features

1d ago

20 Minutes With Davido: The Afrobeats Giant Talks Confidence, Timing And Strong Foundations