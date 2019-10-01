Alex Jones Stopped By T.I.'s 'ExpediTIously' Podcast To Discuss Donald Trump And Racism

October 1, 2019 - 2:32 pm by Darryl Robertson

On the latest episode of T.I's ExpediTIously podcast, the Atlanta native spoke with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. During the 18-minute discussion, T.I. unearths claims behind Jones' push to get Trump elected, the government's secret war against its citizens, and the plot of aliens to destroy humanity.

Shortly into the conversation, the host of the Alex Jones Show claimed that president Trump is a president that unites people.

"Well that's a lie. Now I am going to go ahead and state a firm position," Tip said. "People coming from shit hole counties. Saying that Baltimore is rat-infested. Denying Puerto Rico of proper American assistance during tragedy ... and also, turning people around at the border who are fleeing from the Bahamas. These things, to me, are un-American," T.I. said.

Jones attempted to defend himself by claiming that T.I. was taking Trump's words out of context.

To further build his argument, the rap legend went on to explain some of the racist comments that Trump has made.

"Well, the first one is when he attacked people and said they came from shit hole counties, and those people who came from--from his perspective--shit hole counties were people of color," Tip said. "He never said people from Germany, people from Sweden, people from New Zealand, people from Paris. He never those people came from shit hole counties."

"Let me go over it now because I like doing this," Jones said. "When you flying to Mexico--let's say Cancun--they give you that little note and it says on there that this is the day that you are coming in, and this is the day you are leaving. And if you don't leave on the time they say, they arrest you. And Mexico gives you a year of hard labor if you're caught there illegally. So again, the US has the most open door policy in the world. There are more than 6 billion people, almost in third world countries. They want to come here."

"And if everyone comes here, " Jones continued. "And if everyone comes here with the "system"--back when we still had Ellis Island everybody wasn't getting free stuff. So the Democrat globalist plan is to bankrupt the country. When I say Trump tries to unify, I mean as Americans. He sits there and unifies things."

Throughout the rest of the episode, T.I. and Jones went on the discuss refugees, minister Louis Farrakhan, Elijah Cummings, and other issues pertaining to Trump.

Jones later apologized for saying that Trump unifies.

Watch the conversation in its entirety above.

In This Story:

Popular

Uncle Luke Calls Out JAY-Z For J. Lo And Shakira Super Bowl Halftime Show

From the Web

More on Vibe

candace-owens-sits-before-congress
Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Candace Owens Says White Nationalism Doesn't Affect Black Americans And Minorities

Candace Owens has raised eyebrows again, this time for alleging that white supremacy isn't an issue affecting black Americans.

The 30-year-old conservative commentator spoke to members of the House Oversight Joint Subcommittee hearing this weekend and said that of the 100 issues affecting the black community in the country, white nationalism isn't one of them.

"Based on the hierarchy of what’s impacting minority Americans, if I had to make a list of 100 things, white nationalism would not make the list," Owens said Friday.“White supremacy and white nationalism is not a problem that is harming Black America."

Owens butted heads with assistant University of Chicago professor Dr. Kathleen Belew who was brought on by the Democrats to speak to the growing crimes committed by white nationalists against black citizens.

“To me, this feels a lot like your reaction to being named in one of these manifestos," Belew told Owens. "Now, you’re of course not responsible for the words of someone writing that document, but I do think laughing at it is a real problem.”

Owens vehemently refuted Below's allegation.

"The audacity of you to bring up the Christchurch shooting manifesto and make it seem as if I laughed at people that were slaughtered by a homicidal maniac is in my opinion absolutely despicable," she said speaking in regards to her name being mentioned in a shooter's anti-Muslim manifesto and the criticism that followed when she tweeted "LOL."

 

Continue Reading
kenneth-thomas-bowen-mugshot kenneth-thomas-bowen-mugshot
Courtesy of Clayton County Police

Suspected Serial Rapist Was Hired As A 2018 Police Recruit

A suspected serial rapist who was hired as a police recruit in Clayton County, Georgia was arrested Tuesday (Aug. 27) after DNA evidence linked him to seven assaults and one sexual battery.

During a press conference, Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts took responsibility for hiring 24-year-old Kenneth Thomas Bowen III last year.

Bowen "was hired, by me, in June of 2018, and he was also terminated by me on Sept. 12, 2018," Roberts said. "He was removed from this agency during the academy process for being absent without leave. During the internal investigation, he was untruthful, which caused me to separate him from this agency."

The chief explained Bowen was scheduled to attend academy training and didn't arrive on time. When a superior questioned, Bowen reportedly said he was 30 minutes away. He didn't arrive for another three or four hours. When questioned about his whereabouts, Bowen didn't have a solid alibi.

"Had he not attempted to join the ranks of the Clayton County Police Department, it's questionable as to when we would have apprehended him," Roberts said.

The chief made it clear that Roberts was a recruit and "never a certified police officer with this agency."

The department caught onto Bowen after reviewing 911 calls about a suspicious people. Clayton County Police Lt. Tom Reimers said most of Bowen's alleged attacks took place within a two-mile radius of his home.

"We reviewed those calls and looked for names and the calls to see if perhaps an officer had in fact contacted him at some point in the past and run his name and birth date," Reimers said. "That did lead to obtaining his name and birth date from a call from 2016."

A search warrant was obtained last week and reportedly officer watched for Bowen at his current job and tailed him as he made his way back to his Clayton County, home. A traffic stop was conducted in which his DNA was taken. The positive DNA results came back Tuesday.

"We are in a safer state today because of Kenneth Bowen's arrest," the chief said.

Continue Reading
chamber-hall
Charles Rex Arbogast

A Michigan City Council Candidate Wants To Keep A Town As White As Possible

A Michigan city council candidate merited shock and ire when she said she wants to keep a local town as white as possible. Jean Cramer made headlines over the weekend when she was posed a question by a moderator on diversifying Marysville, which is reportedly 95% white.

"My suggestion, recommendation: Keep Marysville a white community as much as possible," Cramer said.

Her statement was recorded by WPHM radio in which gasps can be heard from those in attendance and fellow candidates. However, the reactions didn't stop Cramer from doubling down on her statement.

"Seriously, in other words, no foreign-born, no foreign people because of what, in our past, we've experienced it's better to have ... simply American-born. Put it that way and no foreigners. No."

The 67-year-old was asked by a Port Huron Times Herald reporter to respond to criticisms from Mayor Kathy Hayman who has biracial grandchildren and a black son-in-law.  Cramer, however, didn't back down and went as far as to call Hayman's family "wrong."

"How can I put this? What Kathy Hayman doesn't know is that her family is in the wrong," she said. "(A) husband and wife need to be the same race. Same thing with kids. That's how it's been from the beginning of, how can I say, when God created the heaven and the earth. He created Adam and Eve at the same time. But as far as me being against blacks, no I'm not," Cramer said.

It took Hayman a bit to get her bearings, but she later responded to Cramer insensitive comments.

"My son-in-law is a black man and I have biracial grandchildren," Hayman continued. "And I take this very personally what you've said, and I know that there's nothing I can say that's going to change your mind. ... We just need to have more kindness -- that's it."

Another candidate, Mike Deising, was just as flabbergasted as the mayor and other candidates.

"Just checking the calendar here and making sure it's still 2019," Deising said. "Yeah, I thought we covered civil rights about 50 years ago."

 

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Music News

1d ago

Uncle Luke Calls Out JAY-Z For J. Lo And Shakira Super Bowl Halftime Show

News

6h ago

Louie Rankin, 'Belly' Actor And Artist, Dies At 55

News

1d ago

Stacey Dash Arrested For Domestic Battery, Claims Self-Defense