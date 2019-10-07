amanda-seales
David Livingston

Amanda Seales Responds To Emmy After Party Reactions

October 7, 2019 - 3:04 pm by Vibe

Over the weekend, Insecure actress Amanda Seales caused a bit of a stir when she detailed unceremoniously being escorted out of Emmy afterparty while none of her co-stars coming to defense.

“If I saw this happening to someone else, I would have been all up in that shit," Seales recalled of the incident.

It didn't take long for the Internet to offer its two cents to Seales' version of events, and pretty soon, Sarunas Jackson who plays Dro on the HBO scripted series, responded in a now-deleted tweet calling the Small Doses podcast host and creator "a disrespectful-ass human being and expect people to want to hang out with you," It's quite simple. Sit it out."

Seales later responded to the backlash in a lengthy Instagram post holding her ground.

"I guess what fascinates me is the excitement of people to be like, ‘She must be a bitch! She’s got to be a bitch! If everyone’s saying she’s a bitch then she must be a bitch!’ I think that’s fascinating to me because, because I don’t know what value that has in their lives. I think that’s what trips me out about it."

More or less, the Internet rolled its eyes at Seales, who in turn simply kept it moving.

https://twitter.com/amandaseales/status/1180631591787229184

