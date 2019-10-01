amber-guyger-
Tom Fox

Jury Finds Amber Guyger Guilty Of Murdering Botham Jean

October 1, 2019 - 12:51 pm by Shenequa Golding

Amber Guyger faces a maximum of life in prison.

A jury found Amber Guyger guilty Tuesday morning (Oct. 1) of murdering Botham Jean, in a national case that further spotlighted the ongoing tensions between the African-American community and police.

Guyger, a white woman, was off duty yet still in uniform, when she shot Jean, a black man, inside his apartment after alleging she thought he broke into her home, when in fact he was inside his own residence.

The 31-year-old former Dallas officer faces a maximum of life in prison.

The jury was tasked with deciding if Guyger was justified when killing Jean and if the prosecution proved without a shadow of a doubt that she intentionally killed Jean, or if a lesser charge of manslaughter was befitting.

At just before 10 PM on On Sept. 6, 2018, Guyger shot at Jean twice in the chest. Jean and Guyger lived in the same apartment building but did not know one another. She lived on the third floor and Jean, who immigrated to Texas from St. Lucia, lived above her.

Prosecutors said Jean, an accountant, was sitting on his couch watching television and eating ice cream when Guyger busted into his apartment scaring him. The trajectory of the bullet shows that Jean likely either got up from the couch or cowered when she shot him twice.

As Guyger took the stand in her own defense, she said she was scared when she entered the home she assumed was hers and saw Jean. Tearfully Guyger said she didn't want to kill Jean but acted out of fear. "I never wanted to take an innocent person's life. I'm so sorry," Guyger said. "This is not about hate — it's about being scared."

Guyger owned up to not performing more life-saving measures but says it was because she had one free hand to call 911 and was frantic.

texas-man-kills-intruder-goes-back-to-be
Christopher Furlong

A Texas Man Killed An Intruder And Then Went Back To Bed

A Texas man has been charged with murder for killing an intruder and then going back to sleep.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit filed by the Dallas police, James Michael Meyer, 72,  was awoken at 5 AM. Meyer told authorities he looked outside and saw someone attempting to break into his backyard shed. He then grabbed his gun and went outside to confront the intruder.

The warrant states that Meyer told the person not come any closer or he'd shoot. Meyer said the intruder took a few steps toward him with a pickax in his hand and that's when Meyer shot. He said the person dropped the pickax and ran to the park behind his house. Meyer said he shot "into the night" in the direction of the park and then went back to sleep.

At about 7 AM, Meyer woke up and saw what he thought was a black bag in the park, when he got closer he saw that it was a man on the ground. According to CNN, Meyer instructed his wife to call his lawyer before calling 911 at 7:04 AM.

According to the 911 dispatcher, Meyer refused to answer direct questions and repeatedly said: "he was a victim of a crime and that medical assistance was needed."

Police arrived to find a man lying facedown with a gunshot wound to the neck and deduced he'd been dead for several hours. Crime scene analysts called to process the scene didn't find any shell casings. Meyer would later reveal he found them and threw them away.

Meyer was arrested and charged with murder. He has since been released on a $150,000 bond. Police have not been able to identify the victim.

Continue Reading
virginia-school-girl-admits-lying-cutting-locs-attack
Getty Images

School Girl Admits She Lied About White Boys Cutting Her Locs

The Virginia school girl who made headlines after accusing three white boys of pinning her down and cutting some of her locs has admitted to officials she lied.

A sixth-grade girl at Immanuel Christian School in Springfield, Va alleged that three white classmates called her hair "nappy" and "ugly" while cutting her hair. On Monday, the family lawyer revealed the girl fabricated the whole story.

She and her family met with school officials to formally apologize.

"To those young boys and their parents, we sincerely apologize for the pain and anxiety these allegations have caused," the family said in a statement. "To the administrators and families of Immanuel Christian School, we are sorry for the damage this incident has done to trust within the school family and the undue scorn it has brought to the school."

The young girl maintains she was a victim of bullying and the family says they're going to seek professional help for the girl.

The investigation of the incident was debunked when surveillance footage from the area where the alleged attack occurred turned up empty.

"While we are relieved to hear the truth and bring the events of the past few days to a close, we also feel tremendous pain for the victims and the hurt on both sides of this conflict," the school said in a statement. "We recognize that we now enter what will be a long season of healing."

Continue Reading
florida-commissioner-confronts-cop-who-falsley-arrested-him
Tamarac City Council

Florida Commissioner Confronts Cop Who Falsely Arrested Him During Award Ceremony

A Florida city commissioner made headlines over the weekend for confronting a cop he accused of falsely arresting him.

The unsuspecting moment came after city officials gathered to honor Broward Sheriff's Office Deputy Joshua Gallardo for his part in arresting a gang member allegedly wanted for murder. Gallardo accepted his award, smiled for photos and was about to walk back to his seat when Commissioner Mike Gelin took the microphone and asked Gallardo to return.

"Joshua Gallardo, will you come down for a second? It's good to see you again," Gelin said before the confrontation. "You probably don't remember me, but you're the police officer who falsely arrested me four years ago. You lied on the police report. I believe you're a rogue police officer. You're a bad police officer, and you don't deserve to be here," Gelin finished.

In the video, Officer Gallardo can be seen awkwardly smiling and even offered a thumb's up as Gelin spoke. Other city officials along with Tamarac Mayor Michelle Gomez was just as surprised by Gelin's actions.

"Completely shocked. This was not something we were expecting," Gomez said. "It was supposed to be a wonderful morning. We were giving the awards for the BSO deputies of the month. It was supposed to be a feel-good time."

In 2015, Gallardo arrested Gelin for resisting arrest without violence alleging Gelin, who wasn't an elected official at the time, refused to clear a crime scene.

"When I shared my video with the state attorney's office to prove that I did nothing wrong, they declined to file charges against me," Gelin told WPLG. "I had a productive conversation with the sheriff yesterday and I will try to resolve things and move forward."

Getting wind of Gelin's comments, the Broward Sheriff's Office Deputies Association urged anyone doing business with Gelin to "reconsider."

Continue Reading

