Amber Guyger Receives 10 Year Sentence For Murder Conviction

"Ten years is a slap in the fucking face."

Wednesday evening (Oct. 2) it was announced former Dallas cop Amber Guyger would serve 10 years in prison for killing Botham Jean, in a national case that further spotlighted the tensions between the African-American community and law enforcement. Reportedly, Guyger will be eligible for parole in five years.

Guyger, 31, was found guilty Tuesday (Oct.1) of murdering 28-year-old Jean after barging into his apartment under the assumption it was her own. Jean and Guger lived in the same complex but reportedly did not know one another. The St.Lucian native lived a floor above Guyger.

However, news of what many deemed to be a light sentencing merited a fury of comments on social media and from those who stepped outside of the courtroom.

"It's wrong," one woman said. "It's wrong! It's wrong! They had evidence against her and 10 years? Ten years is a slap in the fucking face."

There's people in prison serving life sentences for weed, meanwhile a former officer gets sentenced to ten years for shooting an unarmed black man in his own apartment. There are two systems. #AmberGuyger — Francis Maxwell (@francismmaxwell) October 2, 2019

Black people in jail have received 20 years for selling weed. But go off. #AmberGuyger — Preston Mitchum (@PrestonMitchum) October 2, 2019

While many are outraged by the time behind bars, video surfaced of Jean's brother crossing the courtroom and hugging Guyger in a breathtaking act of forgiveness.

At about 10 PM on Sept. 6, 2018, Guyger returned home to her Dallas apartment after working 13 hours. She was off duty but still in uniform. Jean was reportedly sitting on the couch and eating ice cream when she entered the apartment. Under the belief, Jean was an intruder she shot and killed him. Guyger maintains the murder was a mistake.