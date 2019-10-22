Andre Emmett #2 of 3s Company walks out to the court for warm ups prior to the Big 3 game at Sprint Center on July 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Andre Emmett: Two Suspects Face Capital Murder Charges In Connection To BIG3 Player’s Death

The beloved athlete recently launched the Dreams Really Exist Foundation for children in his Dallas hometown.

Nearly a month after former BIG3 player Andre Emmett was fatally shot, Dallas police have identified and arrested two suspects in connection to the attempted robbery. According to The Dallas Morning News, Keith Ladon Johnson, 37, and Michael Lucky, 29, were charged with capital murder. Johnson’s bail has been set at $500,000 while Lucky’s has yet to be determined.

On Sept. 23, Emmett was stationed in his Land Rover outside of his home in Old East Dallas, Texas around 2:15 in the morning. That’s when two people approached the vehicle aiming to rob the former NBA player. After Emmett attempted to flee the situation on foot after an altercation took place, one of the suspects aimed a handgun in his direction and proceeded to shoot and kill the 32-year-old.

Emmett was taken to a hospital after a passer-by took notice and phoned 911. He died at the medical facility, survived by two toddler daughters. “His girls were and are his life,” his sister, Sasha Emmett, said per NBC-DFW. “They don’t really know what’s going on, but they were with him all the time and he’s going to be absent in their life now.”

Chris Beard, who was an assistant to Emmett’s coach during his tenure at Texas Tech University, revealed the pro-athlete launched the Dreams Really Exist Foundation for children in his Dallas hometown. Emmett’s pro-basketball career allowed him to suit up for his first NBA team, Seattle SuperSonics in 2004, to the Memphis Grizzlies, then the New Jersey Nets.

The BIG3 is in a state of shock over the sudden and tragic death of Andre Emmett. Andre was a member of the BIG3 family for two seasons and never without a smile on his face. His kindness towards others and easy-going demeanor made him a joy to be around. pic.twitter.com/QoNJ7NH2k0 — BIG3 on CBS (@thebig3) September 23, 2019