BIG3 - Week Five - Kansas City BIG3 - Week Five - Kansas City
Andre Emmett #2 of 3s Company walks out to the court for warm ups prior to the Big 3 game at Sprint Center on July 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Jamie Squire/BIG3/Getty Images

Andre Emmett: Two Suspects Face Capital Murder Charges In Connection To BIG3 Player’s Death

October 22, 2019 - 12:01 pm by VIBE Staff

The beloved athlete recently launched the Dreams Really Exist Foundation for children in his Dallas hometown.

Nearly a month after former BIG3 player Andre Emmett was fatally shot, Dallas police have identified and arrested two suspects in connection to the attempted robbery. According to The Dallas Morning News, Keith Ladon Johnson, 37, and Michael Lucky, 29, were charged with capital murder. Johnson’s bail has been set at $500,000 while Lucky’s has yet to be determined.

On Sept. 23, Emmett was stationed in his Land Rover outside of his home in Old East Dallas, Texas around 2:15 in the morning. That’s when two people approached the vehicle aiming to rob the former NBA player. After Emmett attempted to flee the situation on foot after an altercation took place, one of the suspects aimed a handgun in his direction and proceeded to shoot and kill the 32-year-old.

Emmett was taken to a hospital after a passer-by took notice and phoned 911. He died at the medical facility, survived by two toddler daughters. “His girls were and are his life,” his sister, Sasha Emmett, said per NBC-DFW. “They don’t really know what’s going on, but they were with him all the time and he’s going to be absent in their life now.”

Chris Beard, who was an assistant to Emmett’s coach during his tenure at Texas Tech University, revealed the pro-athlete launched the Dreams Really Exist Foundation for children in his Dallas hometown. Emmett’s pro-basketball career allowed him to suit up for his first NBA team, Seattle SuperSonics in 2004, to the Memphis Grizzlies, then the New Jersey Nets.

In This Story:

Popular

Watch Video

Brandon T. Jackson Says ‘Big Momma’s House’ Ruined His Career

From the Web

More on Vibe

Ongoing Chicago Violence Draws Ire And Threat From President Trump To Send Federal Law Enforcement Help
Scott Olson

Remains Found In Alabama Landfill Believed To Be Missing Toddler

The search for missing toddler Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney has come to a tragic end. The 3-year-old girl’s remains were found in Alabama on Tuesday (Oct. 22) evening, more than a week after she was reported missing.

The Birmingham Police Department, along with the FBI, located her remains in a landfill, BPD Chief Patrick Smith confirmed in a press conference. “Our investigators have worked tirelessly 24 hours a day to look at this young child and bring her back, and to hold those accountable who are involved in her disappearance, her kidnapping, and ultimately, her demise,” said Smith.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall shared footage of the press conference on Twitter.

Tonight, I join all of Alabama in feeling deep sadness over the passing of little Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, and in praying for her family in this terrible time of loss. The BPD has worked this case tirelessly—and continues to do so. Those responsible will be brought to justice. pic.twitter.com/p58WWxCwQQ

— AG Steve Marshall (@AGSteveMarshall) October 23, 2019

Birmingham Mayor Randal Woodfin released a statement offering his “heartfelt condolences” to the child’s family, and thanking law enforcement. “Our prayers remain with Kamille’s family and all who have been touched by this nightmare.”

News of the gruesome discovery sparked the hashtag, #RipCupcake across social media. Kamille's story made national headlines after she went missing during a birthday party on Oct. 12. Two suspects, Derrick Brown and Patrick Stallworth, are in custody on suspicion of murder.

The child's body was reportedly found near a home where Brown and Stallworth were arrested. The motive is unclear, and the men appear to have no connection to Kamille’s family.

Continue Reading

Brandon T. Jackson Says ‘Big Momma’s House’ Ruined His Career

Brandon T. Jackson says appearing in Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son was a “negative” turning point  in his career. The actor and comedian dressed as a woman in the 2011 film where he starred alongside Martin Lawrence.

“Everything went wrong when I put on that dress,” Jackson told Comedy Hype in a new interview.

Jackson revealed that at the time of the film's release, his personal life was “in shambles,” while his career was soaring. He went on to admit that the film wasn’t very good, and that he wasn’t a fan of the premise. Following the success of the previous Big Momma’s House films, and Mrs. Doubtfire, Jackson felt that “the whole dress bit was already overdone,” at the time, but he agreed to be in the film mostly for a chance to work with Lawrence.

In the film, Lawrence’s reprised his role as Malcolm Turner, an FBI agent who goes undercover as an elderly woman. Jackson played Lawrence’s stepson, Trent Pierce.

Big Momma's House: Like Father, Like Son grossed close to $90 million worldwide, but Jackson said that he's had bad luck in the eight years since the film was released. “I believe it was cursed because nothing went right since then.”

Jackson added that Katt Williams publicly warned him against taking the role, and claimed that Lawrence hasn’t been the same since the Big Momma’s House films. He also shared thoughts on Tyler Perry’s Madea character.

Check above for the full interview.

Continue Reading
amber-guyger-
Tom Fox

Amber Guyger Takes Step To Appeal Murder Conviction: Report

Amber Guyger is taking preliminary steps to appeal her conviction in the murder of Botham Jean.

An attorney for the former Dallas police officer filed an intent to appeal her first-degree murder conviction and 10-year prison sentence, nearly two weeks after the verdict was handed down. Though the filing was publicized on Tuesday (Oct. 22), Guyger’s lawyer, Michael Mowla, reportedly filed on Oct. 16.

It’s unclear what Guyger will use as grounds for a potential appeal.

Earlier in the month, a Texas jury convicted Guyger of first-degree murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Guyger shot and killed Jean, her 26-year-old neighbor, in his home last year. Guyger maintained that she walked into Jean’s apartment thinking it was her unit, and subsequently killed the unarmed accountant out of fear that he was an introducer.

Her reported notice of appeal comes amid legal strife involving Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot, and trial Judge Tammy Kemp. Creuzot, who is facing contempt charges for doing an interview that aired the night before Guyger's trial began, requested that Kemp be removed from  his case. Meanwhile, Kemp has come under fire after she hugged Guyger in court, and handed her a Bible. Kemp defended her actions, noting that Guyger asked for a hug after the sentencing phase was over. Kemp wasn’t alone in embracing Guyger, Jean’s brother hugged her as well.

A hearing in the contempt case is scheduled for Oct. 31.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Movies & TV

1d ago

Omar Epps Talks 'Trick' Horror Film, His Vast Acting Roles And John Singleton's Genius

Music News

1d ago

Suge Knight Signed Over Life Rights To Ray J?

News

1d ago

DaBaby Gives Homeless Mother $1,000