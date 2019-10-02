arizona-father-charged-with-murder-exorcism
Getty Images

6-Year-Old Boy Dies After Father Attempts Exorcism

October 2, 2019 - 1:13 pm by Vibe

Pablo Martinez told authorities he was trying to cast out a demon after seeing the boy's "unnatural fit of rage."

An Arizona man has been arrested in connection with the death of his 6-year-old son after authorities say he attempted to remove a demon from the child by pouring hot water down the boy's throat.

According to NBC News Pablo Martinez told police the child "was demonic and had a demon inside of him." The boy's adoptive mother, Romelia Martinez corroborated Pablo's story and told detectives the child had "had been acting demonic."

Martinez said her husband was going to give the boy and their other child a bath when she heard gurgling and when she walked into the bathroom she heard her husband holding the boy underneath the faucet in the bathtub.

Romelia said she yelled at her husband to stop but he said he had to do it. She said she tried calling her pastor and when he didn't answer she then called 911. The purpose of the exorcism was to "cast out the demon" that reportedly the child had an "unnatural fit of rage." He said the child was underwater for five to 10 minutes. The other child left the bathroom in tears.

Pablo Martinez thought the hot water was working to rid the demon. He was taken in by authorities and charged with first-degree murder. Officials from Lynn Urquides Elementary School released a statement about the boy's tragic death.

"It is with deep regret and sadness that I inform you of the death of one of our students. Our counselors are available to help staff and any student who is struggling with death or other issues that may surface," the school said in a statement. "Our sincerest condolences go out to the family."

When police arrived at the home, the boy was propped up against a pillow. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced. The 6-year-old reportedly had burns across 15 percent of his body including his head, elbows, and arms.

