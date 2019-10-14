Two Healthcare Workers In Dallas Infected With Ebola After Treating Patient
Texas Woman Fatally Shot By Police After Neighbor Calls For Welfare Check

October 14, 2019 - 10:18 am by VIBE Staff

"I'm shaken. I'm mad. I'm upset."

Early Saturday morning (Oct. 12), Atatiana Koquice Jefferson was fatally shot by an officer inside her Fort Worth, Texas home. According to CNN, officers arrived at the 28-year-old's residence after a neighbor, James Smith, dialed a non-emergency police hotline once he noticed Jefferson's home door was open.

As the arrived officers scoped the premise, they approached the residence once they noticed a person standing near a window. That's when an unidentified officer fatally shot Jefferson, who was in the same room as her nephew, 8, playing video games. In a statement, Smith said he feels partly responsible for this occurrence. "I'm shaken. I'm mad. I'm upset. And I feel it's partly my fault," he said, per Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "If I had never dialed the police department, she'd still be alive."

Per CNN, police spokesman Lt. Brandon O'Neil said the officer responsible for Jefferson's death will be interviewed by the major cases unit. The city's police department will also release body camera footage "to provide transparent and relevant information to the public as we are allowed within the confines of the Public Information Act and forthcoming investigation." According to footage, the officer shot Jefferson through a window immediately after he ordered her to put her hands up.

Jefferson was on track to obtain a pre-med degree from Xavier University. “You have to know that was somebody’s daughter,” the student's father, Marquis Jefferson, said to CBS-DFW. “Somebody loved her and there was a better way. It didn’t have to be like that.” The incident occurred weeks after former Dallas officer Amber Guyger was sentenced to 10 years in prison for fatally shooting Botham Jean inside his apartment. Jefferson's father mentioned the latter and the subject of forgiveness.

“Unlike Botham Jean, I don’t want no hug. That’s my one and only daughter,” he said. “I’ll never forget that.”

tekashi-6ix9ine-1571078310 tekashi-6ix9ine-1571078310
Ebro Darden Denies Report That Says 'Hot 97' Will Not Play Tekashi 6ix9ine's Music

'Hot 97' radio personality Ebro Darden denies a TMZ report which said that the station will not play Tekashi 6ix9ine's music once, and if, he's released from prison.

Earlier today, TMZ published a report that stated that a Hot 97 executive said the station has never really been fans of Tekashi 6ix9ine, and that they will not play his music upon his release. Shortly after the report was published, Ebro responded.

"All execs @HOT97 deny speaking to anyone @TMZ," Ebro wrote in a tweet, "So this means that Tekashi marketing machine is revving up to rally his on-line #Bots and drive stories."

All execs @HOT97 deny speaking to anyone @TMZ ..... so this means that Tekashi marketing machine is revving up to rally his on-line #Bots and drive stories.

— El Viejo Ebro (@oldmanebro) October 14, 2019

A follower replied how Ebro shuts down new artists. And Ebro responded by saying that he will play Tekashi's music.

And then this... hahahahaha! I just said I was gonna play it. Ya’ll dumb https://t.co/JQAjkE2L9W

— El Viejo Ebro (@oldmanebro) October 14, 2019

6ix9ine reportedly signed a $10 million deal with his former label, 10k Projects, to record two albums upon his release from prison. It's been reported that one will be recorded in English and the other will be recorded in Spanish. As for his looming release, the rapper's sentencing has been scheduled for Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. EST.

tekashi-6ix9ine-1571067681 tekashi-6ix9ine-1571067681
New York City's 'Hot 97' Will Not Play Tekashi 6ix9ine's Music After His Prison Release

With 6ix9ine expected to come home soon, reportedly to a record deal worth $10 million, New York City's Hot 97 radio station is making it known that they will not play his music.

According to a report by TMZ, an executive from the radio station confirmed that they are not planning on playing 6ix9ine's music upon his release from prison. Hot 97's exec admits that the station has never been a big supporter of the rapper. They also dislike the Brooklyn rapper's decision to testify against his former Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods associates.

This also includes possibly banning the rapper from Summer Jam concert. TMZ  reported that the "Gummo" rapper is too much of a liability to preform at the celebrated concert.

Last year, Hot 97 personality Ebro, host of Ebro in the Morning, traded shots with 6ix9ine after the rapper berated Ebro on "Stoopid."

The executive states  that unless there's a public uproar that demands the station to play an overly successful song, then the company would consider it.

"America's Got Talent" Season 14 Live Show Red Carpet
Queen Latifah To Receive Harvard University's W.E.B. Du Bois Medal

Praise for Queen Latifah's contributions to black culture continues to pour in for the Newark, New Jersey native. According to the Associated Press, the "U.N.I.T.Y" rapper will receive Harvard University's W.E.B. Du Bois Medal.

Alongside the award-winning entertainer, other game-changers in black culture will be honored on Oct. 22 including BET's co-founder Sheila Johnson, CEO of Vista Equity Partners Robert Smith, poet Rita Dove and more.

The occasion arrives over a year since Latifah received an honorary doctorate degree from Rutgers University in her New Jersey home state.

“This place has shaped me," she said during her acceptance speech. "Whether it’s been your home for four years or 40 years or something in between, you carry it with you. Just as I have. Long before Living Single and Set It Off and Chicago, it’s lessons I learned right here at home that made me the person I am."

The W.E.B. Du Bois Medal isn't only named after the activist but commemorates Du Bois' feat as the first black student to obtain a doctorate degree from the Ivy League.

