Barack And Michelle Obama Celebrate Their 27th Wedding Anniversary

Barack and Michelle Obama are reflecting on their union in celebration of 27 years of marriage. The former first couple exchanged messages across social media Thursday (Oct. 3) in honor or the marital milestone.

“27 years ago, this guy promised me a life full of adventure. I’d say he’s delivered,” wrote Mrs. Obama. “Here’s to our next chapter of becoming empty nesters and discovering what’s next—while still feeling the magic that brought us together all those years ago. Happy anniversary, Barack.”

The former president posted a shorter message that read, “Like the Beatles said: It’s getting better all the time. Thanks, babe, for 27 amazing years!”

The couple met in 1989, while Barack was working at law Chicago law firm where Michelle was his boss. After turning down his initial request for a date, the duo began dating that summer and got engaged in 1991. They wed on Oct. 3, 1992, and went on two welcome daughters, Malia in 1998, and Sasha in 2001.

The Obamas have always maintained a foundation of unity. Michelle was by her husband's side as he worked his way up to become Senator of Chicago, and later president of the United States. Now that the presidential tenure has ended, the former POTUS has extended that same support to his wife as she embarked on an international tour in promotion of her best-selling memoir, Becoming. Last year, the Obamas launched a film production company and signed a massive deal with Netflix.

