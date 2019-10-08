2019 BET Hip Hop Awards - Show
BET Hip-Hop Awards 2019: The Complete Winners List

October 8, 2019 - 9:08 pm by VIBE Staff

And the winner is...

On Tuesday (Oct. 8), hip-hop artists descended upon television screens for BET's annual Hip-Hop Awards showcase in Atlanta, Georgia. From Megan Thee Stallion to YBN Cordae, the star-studded event awarded the genre's top artists for their achievements this year, including a special tribute to Lil' Kim.

View the winners below.

Best Hip-Hop Video:
21 Savage featuring J. Cole – "A Lot"
Cardi B – "Money" - WINNER
City Girls featuring Cardi B – "Twerk"
DaBaby – "Suge"
Meek Mill featuring Drake – "Going Bad"
Travis Scott featuring Drake – "Sicko Mode"

Best Collabo, Duo or Group:
21 Savage featuring J. Cole – "A Lot"
Cardi B and Bruno Mars – "Please Me"
DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend – "Higher"
Lil Baby and Gunna – "Drip Too Hard"
Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" - WINNER
Travis Scott featuring Drake – "Sicko Mode"

Hot Ticket Performer:
Cardi B
DaBaby
Drake
Megan Thee Stallion - WINNER
The Carters
Travis Scott

Lyricist of the Year:
2 Chainz
Drake
J. Cole - WINNER
Meek Mill
Nipsey Hussle
YBN Cordae

Video Director of the Year:
Benny Boom
Bruno Mars and Florent Dechard
Calmatic
Dave Meyers
Eif Rivera
Travis Scott - WINNER

DJ of the Year:
Chase B
DJ Drama
DJ Envy
DJ Esco
DJ Khaled
Mustard - WINNER

Producer of the Year:
DJ Khaled - WINNER
London On Da Track
Metro Boomin
Mustard
Swizz Beatz
Tay Keith

MVP of the Year:
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
J. Cole
Megan Thee Stallion
Nipsey Hussle - WINNER

Single of the Year:
"Act Up" – Produced by EarlThePearll (City Girls)
"Big Ole Freak" – Produced by LilJuMadeDaBeat (Megan Thee Stallion)
"Money" – Produced by J. White Did It (Cardi B)
"Old Town Road (Remix)" – Produced by YoungKio (Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus) - WINNER
"Sicko Mode" – Produced by Rogét Chahayed, CuBeatz, OZ, Hit-Boy and Tay Keith (Travis Scott featuring Drake)
"Suge" – Produced by Pooh Beatz and JetsonMade (DaBaby)

Album of the Year:
Travis Scott – Astroworld - WINNER
Meek Mill – Championships
Lizzo – Cuz I Love You
DJ Khaled – Father of Asahd
Tyler, the Creator – Igor
Dreamville – Revenge of the Dreamers 3

Best New Hip Hop Artist:
Blueface
DaBaby - WINNER
Lil Nas X
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
YBN Cordae

Hustler of the Year:
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
JAY-Z - WINNER
Nipsey Hussle
Rick Ross
Travis Scott

Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip Hop Style):
Cardi B - WINNER
DJ Khaled
French Montana
Meek Mill
dRAY KICKZ
Travis Scott

Best Mixtape:
Jack Harlow – Loose
Kevin Gates – Luca Brasi 3
Megan Thee Stallion – Fever - WINNER
Roddy Ricch – Feed Tha Streets II
Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y – 2009
YBN Almighty Jay, YBN Cordae and YBN Nahmir – YBN: The Mixtape

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse:
21 Savage – "Wish Wish" (DJ Khaled featuring Cardi B and 21 Savage)
Cardi B – "Clout" (Offset featuring Cardi B)
Cardi B – "Twerk" (City Girls featuring Cardi B)
J. Cole – "A Lot" (21 Savage featuring J. Cole) - WINNER
Rick Ross – "Money in the Grave" (Drake featuring Rick Ross)
Rick Ross – "What's Free" (Meek Mill featuring JAY-Z and Rick Ross)

Impact Track:
21 Savage feat. J. Cole - "A Lot"
DJ Khaled feat. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend - "Higher"
J. Cole - "Middle Child" - WINNER
Kap G - "A Day Without a Mexican"
Lizzo feat. Missy Elliott - "Tempo"
YoungBoy Never Broke Again feat. Quando Rondo and Kevin Gates - "I Am Who They Say I Am"

Best International Flow:
Faiz (Nigeria)
Ghetts (UK)
Kalash (France)
Little Simz (UK)
Nasty C (South Africa)
Tory Lanez (Canada)
Sarkodie (Ghana) - WINNER

Best Hip-Hop Online Site/App:
All Hip-Hop
Complex - WINNER
HotNewHipHop
The Shade Room
WorldStar
XXL

