DaBaby speaks onstage at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 5, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

BET Hip-Hop Awards 2019: The Complete Winners List

And the winner is...

On Tuesday (Oct. 8), hip-hop artists descended upon television screens for BET's annual Hip-Hop Awards showcase in Atlanta, Georgia. From Megan Thee Stallion to YBN Cordae, the star-studded event awarded the genre's top artists for their achievements this year, including a special tribute to Lil' Kim.

View the winners below.

Best Hip-Hop Video:

21 Savage featuring J. Cole – "A Lot"

Cardi B – "Money" - WINNER

City Girls featuring Cardi B – "Twerk"

DaBaby – "Suge"

Meek Mill featuring Drake – "Going Bad"

Travis Scott featuring Drake – "Sicko Mode"

Best Collabo, Duo or Group:

21 Savage featuring J. Cole – "A Lot"

Cardi B and Bruno Mars – "Please Me"

DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend – "Higher"

Lil Baby and Gunna – "Drip Too Hard"

Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" - WINNER

Travis Scott featuring Drake – "Sicko Mode"

Hot Ticket Performer:

Cardi B

DaBaby

Drake

Megan Thee Stallion - WINNER

The Carters

Travis Scott

Lyricist of the Year:

2 Chainz

Drake

J. Cole - WINNER

Meek Mill

Nipsey Hussle

YBN Cordae

Video Director of the Year:

Benny Boom

Bruno Mars and Florent Dechard

Calmatic

Dave Meyers

Eif Rivera

Travis Scott - WINNER

DJ of the Year:

Chase B

DJ Drama

DJ Envy

DJ Esco

DJ Khaled

Mustard - WINNER

Producer of the Year:

DJ Khaled - WINNER

London On Da Track

Metro Boomin

Mustard

Swizz Beatz

Tay Keith

MVP of the Year:

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

J. Cole

Megan Thee Stallion

Nipsey Hussle - WINNER

Single of the Year:

"Act Up" – Produced by EarlThePearll (City Girls)

"Big Ole Freak" – Produced by LilJuMadeDaBeat (Megan Thee Stallion)

"Money" – Produced by J. White Did It (Cardi B)

"Old Town Road (Remix)" – Produced by YoungKio (Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus) - WINNER

"Sicko Mode" – Produced by Rogét Chahayed, CuBeatz, OZ, Hit-Boy and Tay Keith (Travis Scott featuring Drake)

"Suge" – Produced by Pooh Beatz and JetsonMade (DaBaby)

Album of the Year:

Travis Scott – Astroworld - WINNER

Meek Mill – Championships

Lizzo – Cuz I Love You

DJ Khaled – Father of Asahd

Tyler, the Creator – Igor

Dreamville – Revenge of the Dreamers 3

Best New Hip Hop Artist:

Blueface

DaBaby - WINNER

Lil Nas X

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

YBN Cordae

Hustler of the Year:

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

JAY-Z - WINNER

Nipsey Hussle

Rick Ross

Travis Scott

Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip Hop Style):

Cardi B - WINNER

DJ Khaled

French Montana

Meek Mill

dRAY KICKZ

Travis Scott

Best Mixtape:

Jack Harlow – Loose

Kevin Gates – Luca Brasi 3

Megan Thee Stallion – Fever - WINNER

Roddy Ricch – Feed Tha Streets II

Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y – 2009

YBN Almighty Jay, YBN Cordae and YBN Nahmir – YBN: The Mixtape

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse:

21 Savage – "Wish Wish" (DJ Khaled featuring Cardi B and 21 Savage)

Cardi B – "Clout" (Offset featuring Cardi B)

Cardi B – "Twerk" (City Girls featuring Cardi B)

J. Cole – "A Lot" (21 Savage featuring J. Cole) - WINNER

Rick Ross – "Money in the Grave" (Drake featuring Rick Ross)

Rick Ross – "What's Free" (Meek Mill featuring JAY-Z and Rick Ross)

Impact Track:

21 Savage feat. J. Cole - "A Lot"

DJ Khaled feat. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend - "Higher"

J. Cole - "Middle Child" - WINNER

Kap G - "A Day Without a Mexican"

Lizzo feat. Missy Elliott - "Tempo"

YoungBoy Never Broke Again feat. Quando Rondo and Kevin Gates - "I Am Who They Say I Am"

Best International Flow:

Faiz (Nigeria)

Ghetts (UK)

Kalash (France)

Little Simz (UK)

Nasty C (South Africa)

Tory Lanez (Canada)

Sarkodie (Ghana) - WINNER

Best Hip-Hop Online Site/App:

All Hip-Hop

Complex - WINNER

HotNewHipHop

The Shade Room

WorldStar

XXL