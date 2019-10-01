Matthew Knowles attends the 2015 Circle Of Sisters Expo at Jacob Javitz Center on October 18, 2015, in New York City.

Beyoncé's Father Matthew Knowles Shares Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Only one in a thousand men will ever be diagnosed with breast cancer, making it very rare.

Matthew Knowles, the father of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, has revealed his battle with breast cancer.

In an interview set to air on Good Morning America Wednesday (Oct. 2), the 67-year-old will speak with Micheal Strahan about his diagnosis. A short clip was shared on GMA's Twitter account. with Straham asking, "How was it to tell your family about the diagnosis?"

Breast cancer is rare in men with less than one percent of all breast cancer cases developing in men, the National Breast Cancer Foundation notes. Only one in 1000 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer. Studies have shown instances of black women are fairly low but mortality rates are higher.

Knowles has shared tips on the entertainment business over the years thanks to his time handling the careers of Destiny's Child and the solo careers of Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams and his eldest daughter Beyoncé. In 2011 Bey and Knowles ended their working relationship. "I've only parted ways with my father on a business level. He is my father for life, and I love my dad dearly," Beyoncé said at the time.

TOMORROW ON @GMA: @MathewKnowles, the father of @Beyonce and @solangeknowles, sits down one-on-one with @michaelstrahan and reveals his fight with breast cancer. See the EXCLUSIVE interview only on GMA tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Gmojh40ARb — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 1, 2019

Despite the legal and personal troubles, Bey has shared photos of the family together during her "On the Run II" tour last year.

In July, Knowles signed on as Chief Marketing Officer of Bangi Inc.,a hub for marijuana dispensaries “I’m a marketing guy. I like to think outside of the box," he told The Post about his business endeavor. "I like to be on the beginning of a trend and not at the end of it.”