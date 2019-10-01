Matthew-Knowles-Breast-Cancer
Matthew Knowles attends the 2015 Circle Of Sisters Expo at Jacob Javitz Center on October 18, 2015, in New York City.
Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Beyoncé's Father Matthew Knowles Shares Breast Cancer Diagnosis

October 1, 2019 - 6:18 pm by Desire Thompson

Only one in a thousand men will ever be diagnosed with breast cancer, making it very rare.

Matthew Knowles, the father of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, has revealed his battle with breast cancer.

In an interview set to air on Good Morning America Wednesday (Oct. 2), the 67-year-old will speak with Micheal Strahan about his diagnosis. A short clip was shared on GMA's Twitter account. with Straham asking, "How was it to tell your family about the diagnosis?"

Breast cancer is rare in men with less than one percent of all breast cancer cases developing in men, the National Breast Cancer Foundation notes. Only one in 1000 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer. Studies have shown instances of black women are fairly low but mortality rates are higher.

Knowles has shared tips on the entertainment business over the years thanks to his time handling the careers of Destiny's Child and the solo careers of Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams and his eldest daughter Beyoncé. In 2011 Bey and Knowles ended their working relationship.  "I've only parted ways with my father on a business level. He is my father for life, and I love my dad dearly," Beyoncé said at the time.

Despite the legal and personal troubles, Bey has shared photos of the family together during her  "On the Run II" tour last year.

In July, Knowles signed on as Chief Marketing Officer of Bangi Inc.,a hub for marijuana dispensaries “I’m a marketing guy. I like to think outside of the box," he told The Post about his business endeavor. "I like to be on the beginning of a trend and not at the end of it.”

bronx-man-shot-in-the-head-weed-sale
Getty Images

Los Angeles Becomes Home To First Cannabis Cafe In U.S.

The U.S. has its first reported weed cafe.

The Lowell Cafe, located in West Hollywood, opened Tuesday (Oct. 1) with the hope of “breaking the stigma” around marijuana, and creating an environment where people can “comfortably consume and enjoy a fantastic meal,” said general manager Lily Estasnislao.

The 21 and over cafe offers organic pre-rolled joints, concentrates, marijuana flowers, vaping, and marijuana infused packaged edible candies, mints and drinks, as well as rentable bongs and pipes, and dabs. The items range anywhere from $8 to $180.

“For over a century we’ve been forced to hide cannabis consumption out of public view, but that time is now over,” reads a statement on the company website. “We’re proud to announce Lowell Cafe – America’s first cannabis cafe serving farm fresh food, coffee, juice, and cannabis daily. Sit on our patio, order a meal, have a conversation and experience cannabis together.”

Due to legal restrictions, Lowell Cafe’s food menu is weed free and features a selection of items including $17 turkey club wraps, $18 burgers, $10 french fries and $17 vegan nachos. The cafe also serves up milkshakes, ice cream, and Fruity Pebbles cheesecake.

Cannabis has gone mainstream, but marijuana remains a tool for racial profiling around the country, although some states have retroactively vacated multiple numerous weed convictions.  More than 10 states have fully legalized recreational and medical marijuana, others have decriminalized the drug, or approved medical marijuana. Kentucky, Arkansas, Indiana, Georgia and Texas are among the states where marijuana remains illegal. Florida, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and New York have legalized medical marijuana.

erica-mena-safaree-GettyImages-1170401531-1569984499
Dimitrios Kambouris

Safaree, Erica Mena Expecting First Child Together

Safaree and Erica Mena are expecting their first child together. The happily engaged Love & Hip Hop stars confirmed the pregnancy Tuesday (Oct. 1).

“I’m excited, but I told him parenthood isn't all about..you know, letting the kid do what he wants to do,” Mena said in a pregnancy announcement video shared on VH1’s YouTube account.

“I’m excited, I’m nervous, I’m in shock, I’m in disbelief..it’s like very surreal to me,” added Safaree.

The duo also posted the same image on Instagram with different captions. “I used to question things in life…now I don’t,” Safaree wrote along with a promise to “quadruple” his work effort. Mena captioned the photo with, “God new my heart needed you.”

The maternity shoot features Mena topless with her pregnant belly on display in a white skirt. Safaree, also topless in matching white pants, stands behind her while covering her breasts with his hands.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I use to question things in life.. now I don’t. My First. Thankful 📸 @mr_guerra my work ethic is about to quadruple #wouldnthavewanteditanyotherway

A post shared by Safaree 🇯🇲 StuntMan (@safaree) on Oct 1, 2019 at 6:15pm PDT

The pair, who will appear on the upcoming season of Love & Hip-Hop: New York,  got engaged in last Christmas Eve after a couple months of dating. The baby will be the first for Safaree, and the second for Mena who has a son from a previous relationship.

See the full pregnancy reveal below.

 

Jordan Peele attends the 'US' movie premiere
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jordan Peele Secures First-Look Deal With Universal

Following the success of Get Out and Us, Jordan Peele is expanding his ties to Universal Pictures. The Oscar-nominated filmmaker and his Monkeypaw Productions imprint have secured a five-picture first-look production deal with the studio.

The deal, announced Tuesday (Oct. 1) by Universal Film Entertainment Group chairman Donna Langley, includes two new films which Peele will write, direct and produce, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Peele’s last two films, Us and Get Out, were released under Universal and have grossed over $500 million worldwide. His breakout film, Get Out, banked $176 million at the domestic box office alone, and scored two Oscar nominations. Peele’s followup effort, Us, made an even larger impact opening with a record-breaking $70.3 million, the highest grossing debut for an original horror flick.

“It would not have been possible to make ‘Get Out’ and ‘Us’ without the endless trust and support we received from Donna Langley and the team at Universal,” Peele said in a statement. “Their willingness to take risks and their commitment to original content makes them the perfect collaborative partner for Monkeypaw. I couldn’t be more excited for what lies ahead.”

Langley regarded Peele as a self-established “premier voice and original filmmaker,” with international appeal. “He is leading a new generation of filmmakers that have found a way to tap into the cultural zeitgeist with groundbreaking content that resonates with audiences of all backgrounds,” Langley said. “We also share an important goal with Monkeypaw when it comes to increasing representation onscreen in the characters that are portrayed, the stories that are told and the people who tell them.”

