Botham Jean's Mother Says Son Hugged Amber Guyger To "Cleanse His Spirit"
Forgiveness became the main takeaway from the murder trial of a former Dallas cop who shot and killed unarmed neighbor Botham Jean, but everything isn't always as it seems.
Speaking to CBS News on Tuesday (Oct. 1) Allison Jean reflected on the moment her youngest son Brandt hugged his brother's killer Amber Guyger after she was sentenced to ten years in prison. While many saw the act as an extension of forgiveness, Allison doesn't. "What he did today, was remarkable, and he did it all on his own," she said. "What Brandt did was to cleanse his heart towards Amber … I do not want it to be misconstrued as complete forgiveness of everybody."
Emotions were very high in and out of the courtroom once Guyger's sentence was read. Originally facing up to 99 years in jail, she was given just above the minimum, causing protestors to slam Judge Tammy Kemp and the city of Dallas for reportedly "protecting" the former officer. Judge Kemp also provided Gugyer with a bible to take with her to prison and hugged both Gugyer and the Jean family.
The moments in the courtroom haven't shifted Allison's view of Guyger but she is pleased with the murder conviction. "There is a lot that has to be done by the Dallas Police Department, by the Texas Rangers and the police department," she said. The family's attorney also hopes to see legislation in Botham's name that reflects additional training for police officers.
As for forgiving Gugyer? "I'm getting closer to it," she said.
