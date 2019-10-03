Botham Jean's Mother Says Son Hugged Amber Guyger To "Cleanse His Spirit"

Allison Jean says her son's actions shouldn't be "misconstrued" as complete forgiveness.

Forgiveness became the main takeaway from the murder trial of a former Dallas cop who shot and killed unarmed neighbor Botham Jean, but everything isn't always as it seems.

Speaking to CBS News on Tuesday (Oct. 1) Allison Jean reflected on the moment her youngest son Brandt hugged his brother's killer Amber Guyger after she was sentenced to ten years in prison. While many saw the act as an extension of forgiveness, Allison doesn't. "What he did today, was remarkable, and he did it all on his own," she said. "What Brandt did was to cleanse his heart towards Amber … I do not want it to be misconstrued as complete forgiveness of everybody."

Emotions were very high in and out of the courtroom once Guyger's sentence was read. Originally facing up to 99 years in jail, she was given just above the minimum, causing protestors to slam Judge Tammy Kemp and the city of Dallas for reportedly "protecting" the former officer. Judge Kemp also provided Gugyer with a bible to take with her to prison and hugged both Gugyer and the Jean family.

The moments in the courtroom haven't shifted Allison's view of Guyger but she is pleased with the murder conviction. "There is a lot that has to be done by the Dallas Police Department, by the Texas Rangers and the police department," she said. The family's attorney also hopes to see legislation in Botham's name that reflects additional training for police officers.

As for forgiving Gugyer? "I'm getting closer to it," she said.

See some of the reactions to the moment below.

This is easily one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/mysYaA90zT — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 3, 2019

I think some things are being conflated. Botham Jean’s brother has every right to hug, forgive, and grieve in any way he sees fit. But his personal decision to extend forgiveness does not absolve this woman of what she’s done. Forgiveness & absolution are two different things. — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) October 3, 2019

If we're using forgiveness as a weapon against righteous anger, I'm quite certain that's not the Gospel. It means people want to engage in performative Christianity around forgiveness without demanding any real transformation when it comes to oppression. Jesus preached on both. — Bree Newsome Bass (@BreeNewsome) October 3, 2019

In Judaism, we emphasize sincere repentance—incl fully owning harm done & deep transformational work to become the kind of person who makes different choices. Not forgiveness. & only the victim can truly forgive. And sometimes the victim has been murdered. 1/x#BothamJean — Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg (@TheRaDR) October 3, 2019

It is it’s own circle of hell to watch people use this conversation about forgiveness to justify awful things they’ve done to people under the guise that they, too, deserve forgiveness. — deray (@deray) October 3, 2019

Hey Wypipo, Since you’re lecturing Blacks on #Forgiveness and quoting scripture in the wake of the #AmberGuyger trial for tthe murder of #BothamJean, yesterday was the anniversary of the day @TheRealOJ32 was acquitted. Go tell the Juice how you forgive him and give him a hug. pic.twitter.com/9Qi9dyag3w — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) October 3, 2019

Wypipo didn’t forgive Nat Turner for seeking freedom, you hung him

Denmark Vessey for seeking liberation, you hung him

MLK for seeking justice, you murdered him

O.J. Simpson for being acquitted, you vilify him

Barack Obama for being Black, you denigrate him STHU#Forgiveness — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) October 3, 2019

While I’m on my morning mushy shit, forgiveness isn’t for the other person. — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) October 3, 2019

I’m mad as hell about what happened to Botham Jean. But no one has any right to criticize the way his family has decided to grieve and the forgiveness they’ve decided to offer. No one. — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) October 3, 2019