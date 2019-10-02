Bronx Zoo Issues Statement On Woman Seen In Lion's Den

Days after a woman was videotaped inside a lion's habitat at the Bronx Zoo, the establishment issued a statement on the danger the unidentified person could've encountered. Per CNN, a spokesperson said, "This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death."

In the video, the woman is seen dancing steps away from the lion that motionlessly stands watching her. The zoo's personnel filed a criminal trespassing complaint with the NYPD but no arrests have been made as authorities are still searching for the woman, CBS New York reports. "Barriers and rules are in place to keep both visitors, staff and animals safe," a statement reads. "We have a zero tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers."

Incidents of people getting close to animals at zoos have occurred time after time. In 2016, a three-year-old boy fell into a gorilla's enclosure where it held the child for nearly 15 minutes. Earlier this year, a woman was attacked by a jaguar while attempting to take a selfie. The occurrence happened in Arizona with reports stating the woman trespassed and got dangerously close to the animal to snap a photo. She sustained minor injuries.