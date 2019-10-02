Finishing Touches Are Applied To The New Lion's Enclosure At London Zoo
Chris Ratcliffe/Getty Images

Bronx Zoo Issues Statement On Woman Seen In Lion's Den

October 2, 2019 - 12:20 pm by VIBE Staff

"This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death."

Days after a woman was videotaped inside a lion's habitat at the Bronx Zoo, the establishment issued a statement on the danger the unidentified person could've encountered. Per CNN, a spokesperson said, "This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death."

In the video, the woman is seen dancing steps away from the lion that motionlessly stands watching her. The zoo's personnel filed a criminal trespassing complaint with the NYPD but no arrests have been made as authorities are still searching for the woman, CBS New York reports. "Barriers and rules are in place to keep both visitors, staff and animals safe," a statement reads. "We have a zero tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers."

Incidents of people getting close to animals at zoos have occurred time after time. In 2016, a three-year-old boy fell into a gorilla's enclosure where it held the child for nearly 15 minutes. Earlier this year, a woman was attacked by a jaguar while attempting to take a selfie. The occurrence happened in Arizona with reports stating the woman trespassed and got dangerously close to the animal to snap a photo. She sustained minor injuries.

Popular

Uncle Luke Calls Out JAY-Z For J. Lo And Shakira Super Bowl Halftime Show

From the Web

More on Vibe

Federal Aviation Administration Bans All US Flights To Israel
Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images

Delta To Relaunch SkyMiles American Express Cards With More Perks For All

Business owners and consumers alike will soon be able to reap even more benefits from the Delta Skymiles American Express Card. Beginning January 30, 2020, cardholders will be able to earn more miles on everyday purchases and access more travel perks.

The relaunched American Express Card portfolio will include 4 tiers of card options for consumers (Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card, Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card, Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card, and Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card) and 3 tiers of options for business owners (Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card, Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card, and Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card).

“We’re constantly listening to our customers and spent the last year digging deep on what they expect from an industry-leading Card. The result is a diverse portfolio of redesigned Cards that will deliver rich rewards and benefits that give travelers unmatched options that fit their lifestyle needs,” said Sandeep Dube, Delta’s Senior Vice President – Customer Engagement & Loyalty, and CEO – Delta Vacations. “Each Card is tailored to what our customers have told us is most important to them – ranging from ways to earn even more miles to travel perks along the way.”

Some new perks for consumers and business owners include earning 2 times the miles for purchases at restaurants and supermarkets, no transaction fees, earn 3 times the miles for airfare and hotel bookings, access to complimentary upgrades and more.

“This is a powerful expression of the backing we provide to our shared customers. We listened to their needs and made exciting changes to the Cards that give them greater value across the board,” said Eva Reda, Executive Vice President, Global Consumer Partnerships, American Express. “With lots of perks that elevate your travel experience, double and triple miles on spending where it counts and so much built-in value, it really pays to have our Delta Cards.”

To learn more about the new perks and their limited time offer (ending on October 31, 2019), visit news.delta.com.

Continue Reading
amber-guyger-sentenced-10-years-botham-jean-death
Tom Fox

Amber Guyger Receives 10 Year Sentence For Murder Conviction

Wednesday evening (Oct. 2) it was announced former Dallas cop Amber Guyger would serve 10 years in prison for killing Botham Jean, in a national case that further spotlighted the tensions between the African-American community and law enforcement. Reportedly, Guyger will be eligible for parole in five years.

Guyger, 31, was found guilty Tuesday (Oct.1) of murdering 28-year-old Jean after barging into his apartment under the assumption it was her own. Jean and Guger lived in the same complex but reportedly did not know one another. The St.Lucian native lived a floor above Guyger.

However, news of what many deemed to be a light sentencing merited a fury of comments on social media and from those who stepped outside of the courtroom.

"It's wrong," one woman said. "It's wrong! It's wrong! They had evidence against her and 10 years? Ten years is a slap in the fucking face."

There's people in prison serving life sentences for weed, meanwhile a former officer gets sentenced to ten years for shooting an unarmed black man in his own apartment. There are two systems. #AmberGuyger

— Francis Maxwell (@francismmaxwell) October 2, 2019

Black people in jail have received 20 years for selling weed.

But go off. #AmberGuyger

— Preston Mitchum (@PrestonMitchum) October 2, 2019

While many are outraged by the time behind bars, video surfaced of Jean's brother crossing the courtroom and hugging Guyger in a breathtaking act of forgiveness.

#BothamJean’s younger brother forgives #AmberGuyger, crosses courtroom to embrace her. @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/FyYJHDsEgw

— Brian Curtis (@BrianCurtisNBC5) October 2, 2019

At about 10 PM on Sept. 6, 2018, Guyger returned home to her Dallas apartment after working 13 hours. She was off duty but still in uniform. Jean was reportedly sitting on the couch and eating ice cream when she entered the apartment. Under the belief, Jean was an intruder she shot and killed him. Guyger maintains the murder was a mistake.

Continue Reading
arizona-father-charged-with-murder-exorcism
Getty Images

6-Year-Old Boy Dies After Father Attempts Exorcism

An Arizona man has been arrested in connection with the death of his 6-year-old son after authorities say he attempted to remove a demon from the child by pouring hot water down the boy's throat.

According to NBC News Pablo Martinez told police the child "was demonic and had a demon inside of him." The boy's adoptive mother, Romelia Martinez corroborated Pablo's story and told detectives the child had "had been acting demonic."

Martinez said her husband was going to give the boy and their other child a bath when she heard gurgling and when she walked into the bathroom she heard her husband holding the boy underneath the faucet in the bathtub.

Romelia said she yelled at her husband to stop but he said he had to do it. She said she tried calling her pastor and when he didn't answer she then called 911. The purpose of the exorcism was to "cast out the demon" that reportedly the child had an "unnatural fit of rage." He said the child was underwater for five to 10 minutes. The other child left the bathroom in tears.

Pablo Martinez thought the hot water was working to rid the demon. He was taken in by authorities and charged with first-degree murder. Officials from Lynn Urquides Elementary School released a statement about the boy's tragic death.

"It is with deep regret and sadness that I inform you of the death of one of our students. Our counselors are available to help staff and any student who is struggling with death or other issues that may surface," the school said in a statement. "Our sincerest condolences go out to the family."

When police arrived at the home, the boy was propped up against a pillow. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced. The 6-year-old reportedly had burns across 15 percent of his body including his head, elbows, and arms.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

1d ago

Beyoncé's Father Mathew Knowles Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Music

1d ago

Opinion: Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ Is His Attempt To Get Right With God

Music News

2d ago

Uncle Luke Calls Out JAY-Z For J. Lo And Shakira Super Bowl Halftime Show