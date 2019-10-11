Casanova's "Jail Call" Video Sheds Light On Life In Prison

October 11, 2019 - 6:42 pm by Darryl Robertson

Brooklyn's Casanova released his Behind these Scars effort today (Oct. 11). The 10-track project opens with a sobering track, "Jail Call," about an inmate serving time in prison.

Directed by Marc Diamond, the video opens with Casanova making a collect call from jail, hoping someone picks up. Throughout the song, Casanova narrates the harsh realities of prison life as the camera follows his struggles of trying to survive in prison.

After serving seven years in prison for robbery, the "So Brooklyn" rapper has been open about his time in jail. He's admitted to stabbing and beating inmates. This sobering video comes at a time when rappers like Jay Z and Meek Mill are taking a stand against prison reform.

Behind these Scars is led by the Kings County anthem "So Brooklyn," which features a fire verse from Fabolous. "So Brooklyn" also spurred the #SoBrooklynChallenge, where MCs like Maino, Pappose, and Memphis Bleek released remixes.

Watch the video above.

Fan-Made Trailer Imagines Aunt Viv's Return To Bel-Air In 'Auntie'

