League Championship Series - New York Yankees v Houston Astros - Game Two
CC Sabathia #52 of the New York Yankees pitches during the tenth inning against the Houston Astros in game two of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 13, 2019 in Houston, Texas.
Bob Levey/Getty Images

CC Sabathia Ends Pro-Baseball Career With New York Yankees

October 21, 2019 - 10:21 am by VIBE Staff

"All I ever wanted was to be a great teammate and win."

On Friday evening (Oct. 18), the New York Yankees and its fans bid adieu to longtime baseball player CC Sabathia. The 39-year-old participated in the MLB's American League Championship match against the Houston Astros when he ruptured his left shoulder.

Once the injury was examined by medical officials, the Yankees opted to replace Sabathia with Ben Heller, leading the former pitcher to trade in his pinstripes indefinitely, according to ESPN. After the game, Sabathia took to Twitter to post a message of gratitude and reflection.

"From Cleveland, to Milwaukee, New York, and everywhere in between, I'm so thankful to have experienced this journey with every teammate past and present," he said. "All I ever wanted was to be a great teammate and win."

The left-hander, born Carsten Charles Sabathia Jr., found a passion in baseball during his high school years in his native city of Vallejo, California. From there, Sabathia joined the pros in 1998 as part of the Cleveland Indians. Seven years passed before he took the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers for a year. Then in 2009, Sabathia inked a contract with the Yankees where he won the World Series that same year.

"I'm going to miss going out there on the mound and competing, but it's time to say farewell," he wrote. "Thank you, Baseball." Sports franchises and agencies wished Sabathia the best on his new journey.

Patrick Day v Elvin Ayala
Patrick Day stands in his corner before his fight against Elvin Ayala during their junior middleweight fight at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2018 in New York City
Al Bello/Getty Images

Boxer Patrick Day Dies From Traumatic Brain Injury After Knockout

On Wednesday (Oct. 16), junior middleweight boxer Patrick Day died from traumatic brain injuries set on by a recent knockout, ESPN reports. During Saturday's bout against Charles Conwell (Oct. 12), Day suffered a trio of destructive blows to the head in the tenth round after enduring previous hits in the fourth and eighth rounds. He fell into a coma while being treated at Chicago's Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Born in Freeport, New York, the 27-year-old not only had pursuits inside of the ring but also on the outside. Day obtained a bachelor's degree in health and wellness from Kaplan University, adding to his associate degree from Nassau Community College for nutrition. In 2006, he embarked on his professional boxing career, taking home the New York Golden Gloves six years later.

"On behalf of Patrick's family, team, and those closest to him, we are grateful for the prayers, expressions of support and outpouring of love for Pat that have been so obvious since his injury," promoter Lou DiBella said in a statement to ESPN. "He was a son, brother, and good friend to many. Pat's kindness, positivity, and generosity of spirit made a lasting impression with everyone he met."

Conwell took to his social media accounts to share his condolences and expressed remorse for how the match ended. "If I could take it all back I would no one deserves for this to happen to them," he wrote. "I replay the fight over and over in my head thinking what if this never happened and why did it happen to you." The undefeated boxer noted he entertained thoughts of quitting boxing but believes Day would want him to continue on in the sport.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

This is my last time speaking on the situation because of this being a sensitive topic not only for his family and friends but for myself and the sport of boxing. Dear Patrick Day, I never meant for this to happen to you. All I ever wanted to do was win. If I could take it all back I would no one deserves for this to happen to them. I replay the fight over and over in my head thinking what if this never happened and why did it happen to you. I can’t stop thinking about it myself I prayed for you so many times and shedded so many tears because I couldn’t even imagine how my family and friends would feel. I see you everywhere I go and all I hear is wonderful things about you. I thought about quitting boxing but I know that’s not what you would want I know that you were a fighter at heart so I decided not to but to fight and win a world title because that’s what you wanted and thats what I want so I’ll use you as motivation every day and make sure I always leave it all in the ring every time. #ChampPatrickDay With Compassion, Charles Conwell

A post shared by Boxings Best Kept Secret 🤫 (@charlesconwell) on Oct 14, 2019 at 3:54pm PDT

The boxing community swiftly expressed their thoughts and prayers for Day's family.

RIP young King Patrick Day All Day! 🙏❤️

— Amanda Serrano 🇵🇷 (@Serranosisters) October 17, 2019

Our deepest condolences to the family, friends and the team of Patrick Day. Rest In Peace Pat.

— Gennadiy Golovkin (@GGGBoxing) October 17, 2019

Another tragic day in our beloved sport. RIP Patrick Day pic.twitter.com/M23grCjHD3

— Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) October 17, 2019

A truly heartbreaking situation...

RIP #PatrickDay & thoughts go out to all his loved ones 🙏 - rest easy champ 💔 pic.twitter.com/QmvEWrhBeF

— iFL TV™ (@IFLTV) October 17, 2019

R.I.P. to Patrick Day. 27 years old, he had his whole life ahead of him. Rest easy Champ 🖤✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/KW4eEdLeor

— Ashley Theophane (@AshleyTheophane) October 16, 2019

Another sad day for the boxing world. Our sincere condolences to the family of Patrick Day 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AlaaTKhuPe

— MayweatherPromotions (@MayweatherPromo) October 16, 2019

Devastated to hear the news of the passing of Patrick Day.I met him for the first time last Thursday,what a charming young man with a dream and a smile that lit up the room.Our deepest prayers are with his family, his trainer Joe Higgins,Charles Conwell and promoter Lou DiBella🙏

— Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) October 16, 2019

Keep lifting up my brother #PatrickDay we need non stop prayers! For him, his family, and the boxing community. This kid is such a blessing and doesn’t deserve this. I haven’t prayed, cried, or tweeted in so long #LetsGoChamp pic.twitter.com/q4Pmmx2b2H

— Magic Marcus Willis (@MagicMarcusW) October 16, 2019

Rest In Peace.

Patrick Day was always kind, happy and an exceptional good man who was outstandingly passionate about boxing. We will always remember you for all of that. pic.twitter.com/v506g26nmX

— World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) October 16, 2019

Damn man, Rest easy Patrick Day. Prayers to your friends and family

— Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) October 16, 2019

The last North American boxer to die from brain injuries following a match was Kevin Payne in March 2006 after a surgery to treat the impact. According to the NCBI, 20 percent of pro boxers suffer Chronic Traumatic Brain Injury (CTBI). The condition is similar to Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) which has been a recurring topic in sports like football and hockey.

"While we already know that boxing and other combat sports are linked to brain damage, little is known about how this process develops and who may be on the path to developing CTE," said Dr. Charles Bernick, a researcher at the Cleveland Clinic said in an American Academy of Neurology, per CBS News.

Colin Kaepernick
Getty Images

Colin Kaepernick’s Team Sets The Record Straight About His NFL Career

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t given up on his dream of getting back in the NFL, per a statement released by his team on Thursday (Oct. 10). The 31-year-old athlete’s agent, Jeff Nalley, and public relations director addressed “false narratives” about the possibility of Kaepernick getting back in the league.

“There have been so many false narratives in the media regarding Colin, we believe it important to set the record straight, again,” the statement begins.

“Not a single team” has brought Kaepernick in for a workout since he walked away from the 49ers, although the Seattle Seahawks had him come in for a visit, the team didn’t work him out.

After filing a lawsuit accusing team owners of conspiring to blacklist him from the league Kaepernick, and his former 49ers teammate Eric Reid, reached a confidential settlement with the NFL in February.

Reid currently plays for the Carolina Panthers.

Nalley has reached out to all 32 NFL teams but received “little to no response” on Kaepernick, something that he’s never seen in his 25 years as an agent. He goes on to deny reports that Kaepernick set salary demands, and shares stats to prove that his client is “still good enough” to play football at the “highest level.”

The statement concludes, “In summary, it is difficult to think of another young player in NFL history with statistics and character as impressive as Colin’s not being given an opportunity to earn a spot on an NFL roster after what he has accomplished.”

NCAA Men's Final Four - National Championship - Texas Tech v Virginia
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

4 Things To Know About California's "Fair Pay to Play Act" That Benefits Collegiate Athletes

There's a new order on the horizon in the world of collegiate sports and it begins with California. On Monday (Sept. 30), the state's Gov. Gavin Newsom authorized the "Fair Pay to Play Act" that grants student-athletes the opportunity to profit off of their likeness and hire agents. That means a student at a California-based university or college can entertain endorsements without being penalized by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). The bill is set to go into effect in January 2023.

I’m so incredibly proud to share this moment with all of you. @gavinnewsom came to The Shop to do something that will change the lives for countless athletes who deserve it! @uninterrupted hosted the formal signing for SB 206 allowing college athletes to responsibly get paid. pic.twitter.com/NZQGg6PY9d

— LeBron James (@KingJames) September 30, 2019

The NCAA also issued a statement citing there's confusion brewing within the collegiate sports sphere. "As more states consider their own specific legislation related to this topic, it is clear that a patchwork of different laws from different states will make unattainable the goal of providing a fair and level playing field for 1,100 campuses and nearly half a million student-athletes nationwide," the statement reads. In 2017, the NCAA surpassed $1 billion in revenue for the first time.

NCAA statement on Gov. Newsom signing SB 206: https://t.co/laV4aT1Cpo pic.twitter.com/sCOOYZEkJd

— NCAA (@NCAA) September 30, 2019

Here are four takeaways from California's foray into the world of collegiate sports.

What Restrictions Are Now Placed On The NCAA? This leaves the NCAA without the power to ban an athlete or their respective university from a competition. California's student-athletes will gain the opportunity to market their name and likeness "to outside bidders." Community colleges, however, remain exempt from the state's law.

Other States Plan To Get In On The Action: Earlier this month, Brooklyn, New York's Sen. Kevin Parker recently advocated for the state to mandate that colleges pay its athletes, citing equity as the main root. "These young people are adding their skill, talent and labor to these universities," Parker said per ESPN. "You don't need the shortcuts and the end-arounds because now we're providing some real support for these student-athletes." Parker's legislation would require a collegiate school's athletic department to disperse 15 percent of its yearly ticket revenue to its athletes.

Before California's bill, the NCAA allowed tennis players to receive prize money no more than $10,000. Other student-athletes within the "Power 5" also are eligible to receive anywhere between $2,000-$4,000 in "cost-of-living stipends." The Power 5 conferences include SEC, Big Ten, Pac-12, ACC, and Big Twelve.

Here’s our recent segment on the law California’s governor just signed, which requires the state’s universities to allow college athletes to collect endorsement money. This sets up a huge showdown with the NCAA, which is now under pressure to allow ALL athletes the same rights. pic.twitter.com/mo5kstCVqT

— Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) September 30, 2019

Professional Athletes Previously Voiced Concern Over The NCAA's Restrictions: In February 2018, LeBron James scrutinized the NCAA's longstanding practice of not compensating athletes and referred to it as a "corrupt" company following a string of college basketball recruiting investigations. James even produced a documentary on the NCAA that highlights the astronomical salaries paid to coaches and secret endorsements.

"I do know what five-star athletes bring to a campus, both in basketball and football. I know how much these college coaches get paid. I know how much these colleges are gaining off these kids," he said per ESPN. "I've always heard the narrative that they get a free education, but you guys are not bringing me on campus to get an education, you guys are bringing me on it to help you get to a Final Four or to a national championship, so it's just a weird thing."

While California's bill also allows athletes the right to seek out an agent, the NCAA tried to get ahead by implementing a rule stating agents who express interest in student-athletes looking to enroll in the NBA draft must have a three-year certification with the league, take a test at the organization's main office, and must've graduated with a bachelor's degree.

NCAA Believes California's Decision Will Blur The Lines Between Amateur And Professional Athletes: The Associated Press notes being a part of the NCAA is voluntary, meaning if the organization begins to impose bans or further restrictions on universities and colleges in California, those schools have the ability to part ways from the company and possibly form its own league. The NCAA took issue with the state's ruling stating the playing field will become uneven. “Right now, nearly half a million student-athletes in all 50 states compete under the same rules,” a statement reads. “This bill would remove that essential element of fairness and equal treatment that forms the bedrock of college sports.”

The organization reportedly asked California's legislatures to remain steady on passing the bill so that its committee can review its own mandate that allows collegiate athletes a similar opportunity.

