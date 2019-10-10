Ciara, Russell Wilson Launch Boutique Management Company

Ciara and Russell Wilson are entering into a new partnership. The couple are joining forces with talent manager, Jason Weinberg, to launch a boutique management company that will rep talent spanning the worlds of sports and entertainment, Deadline reports.

“The three of us are excited to come together to find and develop the next, future generation of talent,” the Wilsons and Weinberg said in a joint statement released on Thursday (Oct. 10). “We each bring a unique expertise and voice to our respective fields and want to collectively bring that knowledge to representing a select few artists and athletes.”

Ciara also shared a photo of herself and her husband alongside Weinberg with the caption, “honored to be a part of this dream team with @DangeRussWilson and Jason Weinberg to help others succeed in their Sports and Entertainment goals.”

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback shared the same image on Instagram. “It all starts with a dream,” he wrote. “Grateful for those who helped mine come to life. Now time for others. Fired up to Partner with @Ciara and Jason Weinberg and our teams to help others dreams come true in Sports & Entertainment.”

The company will be an extension of Wilson’s West2East brand management company, and is aimed at working with “a select few top athletes and entertainers who want to inspire the world.”

Weinberg is a founding partner in Untitled Entertainment, which manages top names in entertainment including Britney Spears, Madonna, Naomi Campbell, and Ciara and Russell in film and TV. The pair’s collaboration with Weinberg is separate from their previously formed management relationship.

The duo has been building quite the business portfolio. In August, it was announced that the Grammy-winning singer and NFL player became part owners of the Seattle Sounders Major League Soccer team, and launched the production company, Why Not You.