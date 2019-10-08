City Girls' JT Released From Prison, Duo Drops "JT First Day Out"

The wait is over.

Jatavia “JT” Johnson has officially been released from prison and just like that, a new City Girls single is already on the way.

A source close to the group confirmed the news with VIBE as well as Yung Miami who shared information about their new track.

"YOU BITCHES IN TROUBLE!! MY BITCH HOME!" she wrote on Instagram. "First Day Out" will drop Tuesday night (Oct. 8) at 10 pm E.T.

Shortly after the release of the group's breakout hit “F**k That N***a” in August 2017, JT was arrested and charged with aggravated identity theft. As the song floated through radio and streaming tunnels, JT and Yung Miami were signed to Quality Control, allowing them to build up a strong fan base before JT headed to prison.

“Honestly I've always been gifted with rapping but I never would've thought that I'd be a rapper,” JT told VIBE before heading behind bars last year. “Like, I never would've imagined me, like, being here in y'all face, like, doing this ‘cause it was really more of us having fun when we did the song which was in August. So, we didn't think it was gonna get this serious, like, 'Oh we got a record deal, wassup.’”

With Yung Miami repping the group, City Girls scored Top 40 singles like "Twerk" and landed big collaborations with the likes of Cardi B, Drake, Llyod, Lil Kim and more.

As Complex notes, there were hints about JT's release thanks to Pierre of QC who noted in June that the Miami native would be released in less than 90 days.

Hear the duo's new track, "JT First Day Out" down below. Read our profile on City Girls down below.