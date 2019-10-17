Rep. (D-MD) speaks to the media at the University of Baltimore, May 5, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland. Attorney General Loretta Lynch spoke with members of Congress and faith leaders on Tuesday during a private meeting at the University of Baltimore.

Cory Booker, Al Sharpton And More Remember Rep. Elijah Cummings

Politicians shared "Rest In Power" tributes for the longtime congressman.

Politicians in the Democratic and civil rights space have shared tributes on social media following the passing of Rep. Elijah Cummings.

Cummings died at the age of 68 on Thursday (Oct. 17) from "complications from longstanding health issues," his office told the Associated Press. Bipartisan through and through, Cummings served Maryland's 7th Congressional District from 1996 until his death.

He was remembered on social media by presidential candidates like Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Beto O' Rourke as well as Al Sharpton, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, New York Attorney General Letitia James and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz. Some shared personal stories about Cummings while others spread some of his most inspirational quotes.

See some of the tributes below.

Rest in Power, Elijah Cummings. pic.twitter.com/j9N9oIvH9O — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) October 17, 2019

A devastating loss for our country. Chairman Cummings was a giant: a universally respected leader who brought profound insight, commitment, and moral fortitude to Congress. His guidance and vision was an enormous gift. I will forever cherish his example. May he rest in power. https://t.co/D0RsKsM5fh — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 17, 2019

Just logged on and saw that Elijah Cummings, has gone home to our ancestors. This is a tremendous loss for his family and our country. We are eternally grateful for your service, Congressman. #RIPElijahCummings pic.twitter.com/cLqopK4Bfl — Alecto AKA Sil Lai Abrams (@Sil_Lai) October 17, 2019

Our country has lost a giant. Congressman Elijah Cummings was a true leader in our fight for a more fair and just society. A civil rights activist, a dedicated public servant, and a powerful force for good - he left his mark on our communities. Rest in power, my friend. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) October 17, 2019

Our Chairman leaves behind a beautiful and powerful legacy. I am already feeling the impact of a little less grace in the world. Deep gratitude to have spent these early months in Congress guided by his wisdom. Rest in power @RepCummings pic.twitter.com/n4ekGvhAVx — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) October 17, 2019

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz on Rep. Elijah Cummings' passing: "My heart is broken. For his family, for his community, for our country." pic.twitter.com/TFMcX3rUfg — The Hill (@thehill) October 17, 2019

One of the great members of Congress in my lifetime passed away this morning — Elijah Cummings, Democrat of Maryland. He was a fighter for those who weren’t allowed a seat at the table. A strong, powerful voice for… https://t.co/ro40mf2p2A — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 17, 2019

What a heavy, heavy heart I have waking to this incredibly sad news. Today we lost a brave man who has continually stood up for those he served. The American people will miss his honesty and integrity—and his fight for justice. #RestInPower, my friend https://t.co/3jhwBSQVjX — Yvette D. Clarke (@RepYvetteClarke) October 17, 2019

My statement on the passing of Congressman Elijah Cummings: pic.twitter.com/uSAmKQkH7W — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) October 17, 2019

We lost one of our best. A son of sharecroppers, who went on to represent one of our greatest cities; a fighter for justice, who always led with love—Rep. Elijah Cummings was everything right about America. He is already missed, but his legacy will be with us forever. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) October 17, 2019

Today our country lost a true leader. Congressman Elijah Cummings was a friend, a passionate fighter for justice, and a powerful voice of moral conscience in our government who served his country for decades with dignity and integrity. I’m blessed to have known him. #RIPElijah — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) October 17, 2019

Saddened to hear of the passing of a great statesman that I truly admired, US Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland. May he rest in power. pic.twitter.com/FhmuPO7WWw — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) October 17, 2019

My deepest condolences for Rep. Elijah Cummings’ family, friends, and community as they mourn his passing. He was an honorable man with a deep commitment to our nation and an inspiration too many of us as he fought for what’s right. May he Rest In Power.https://t.co/4jB76PjDTP — Rep. Sylvia Garcia (@RepSylviaGarcia) October 17, 2019