DaBaby's 'Kirk' Album Reigns At No. 1 On Billboard 200 Chart

October 7, 2019

The project landed atop Billboard's 200 Chart with "145,000 equivalent album units" sold since its release on Oct. 4.

DaBaby's Kirk album has not only garnered praise from fans and critics but the North Carolina native's second studio effort has reached a new plateau. The project landed atop Billboard's 200 Chart with "145,000 equivalent album units" sold since its release on Oct. 4.

Kirk, named in memory of his late father, showcased DaBaby's swift wordplay and self-assuredness that captured a listener's ear. The 13-track album also features Nicki Minaj, Migos, Gucci Mane, Kevin Gates, and more.

In an interview with Ebro Darden of Beats 1, the 27-year-old discussed how his father influenced the album and the moment he found out when the patriarch passed away at the same time his song, "Suge," went No. 1.

“Death don’t really like—I’m numb to it, from what I’ve been through. You can call it traumatized. But pops? That one f**ked me up," he said. "I ain’t even going to lie. Especially with it being out of nowhere, and the relationship I got with him, he turned me up. He’s the reason why I’m built like this."

