Dave East Speaks On Collaborative Project With Nipsey Hussle

"Kings ain’t supposed to go out like that."

In a recent interview with Revolt TV, Harlem rapper Dave East revealed that he and Nipsey Hussle were working on a project before his untimely death. East said he first met Hussle through their gang affiliation so their relationship was deeper than rap.

"I’m from the [Rolling] 30s [Harlem Crips]," East said. "That’s how we met. I love Nip to death and I’m going to put on for Nip until my death."

In addition to this collaborative project, East is also working on releasing his major-label debut album, Survival, where he tributed a song to Hussle.

"I went mad personal and I wrapped it up with a tribute to my boy," he said about the album’s finishing touch. "Once I said what I said to Nip, I was like, ‘We’re good.’"

According to East, the album nearly approached full-length territory. “We were six songs in," East said. "We were planning a tour and all of that. F**k rap. I’m going to keep it 100. That was my ni**a. Anything we did together or anytime I had to be around that ni**a, I cherish it.”

“It’s wack he went out like that. That ni**a’s a king. Kings ain’t supposed to go out like that. But, that’s the world we’re living in,” he continued. “It’s wack he went out like that, but it sharpened me and a million other ni**as up. He went out like a G."