'Dear White People' To End With Season 4

"I'm so grateful my little indie-that-could has made it to four seasons at Netflix!"

Since its series debut in 2017, Netflix's Dear White People has ignited varied conversations on social justice, race relations in America, and witty takes on class structure at the fictitious Winchester University. Now, the students are prepared to graduate with the final and fourth season underway.

The announcement was made public on Wednesday (Oct. 2) via a cast Facetime call. In a statement, Dear White People's creator, Justin Simien, expressed his gratitude toward supporters catapulting the show this far. No premiere date has been announced just yet.

"I'm so grateful my little indie-that-could has made it to four seasons at Netflix!" Simien said. "This show, along with the many talented storytellers it has brought into my orbit, has changed my life and I can't wait to create a celebratory final volume befitting such a transformative experience."

In 2014, the director/writer premiered Dear White People the movie starring Tessa Thompson, Tyler James Williams, Marque Richardson (who also stars in the series' adaptation), and Teyonah Parris. It was such a hit with viewers that the movie was turned into a widely-popular series. In a previous interview with The A.V. Club, Simien was on the heels of debuting the show's second season and discussed the feeling he wants viewers to walk away with.

"I want everyone who watches the show to keep watching it, but I definitely make it to be something that can be experienced not just emotionally as you’re going through the show with the characters, but also intellectually because we are making some rather dark commentary about the human condition, but certainly the American human experience that I don’t know is happening on other so-called college shows," Simien said. "...My goal is always to go a bit deeper into the human condition than maybe you even expected when you first pressed play."