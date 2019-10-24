pdiddy-king-of-randb
Roy Rochlin

Diddy Files Documents To Legally Change His Name

October 24, 2019 - 8:46 pm by VIBE Staff

If all goes according to plan, Sean “Diddy” Combs will be going by a new name. According to The Blast, the 49-year-old mogul filed documents in the Los Angeles County Court on Wednesday (Oct. 23) to change his middle name to “Love.”

Diddy's current legal name is Sean Jean Combs. The pending name change will be the latest in a list of monikers that the Bad Boy Records founder has gone by over the years which include, “Puff Daddy” and “P. Diddy.”

In 2017, Diddy celebrated his 48th birthday by announcing that he wanted to be called “Brother Love,” though he initially felt that the nickname would be a “risky” because it could be misconstrued as being “corny.” Nonetheless, Combs followed his heart and it led him straight to love.

"I decided to change my name again,” he revealed at the time. “I’m just not who I am before. I'm something different. So my new name is ‘Love’ a.k.a. ‘Brother Love.’ I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy, or any of my other monikers but ‘Love,’ or ‘Brother Love.’”

Diddy recanted the announcement three days later, but based on his reported recent legal filing, the father of six is ready to give “Love” another chance.

 

In This Story:

Popular

Watch Video

Brandon T. Jackson Says ‘Big Momma’s House’ Ruined His Career

From the Web

More on Vibe

Zora Neale Hurston Zora Neale Hurston
Getty Images

A Collection Of Zora Neale Hurston’s Lost Writings Will Be Released In 2020

Nearly a century after she put pen to paper, Zora Neale Hurston’s timeless works will soon be found in one place.

Amistad Books, a HarperCollins subsidiary, is releasing a collection of Hurston's lost short stories next year. Hitting A Straight Lick With A Crooked Stick features Hurston’s writings about love, migration, gender, racism, sexism and classism, and includes eight short stories that were rediscovered in “forgotten periodicals and archives,” according to a news release sent to VIBE on Thursday (Oct. 24).

The book also includes writings that will “challenge” the perception of Hurston as an “author of rural fiction,” and showcases her “biting, satiric humor.”

Despite becoming one of the most celebrated figures to come out of the Harlem Renaissance, Hurston died penniless, and was initially buried in an unmarked grave. Born in Notasulga, Alabama in 1891, Hurston worked as a waitress and maid prior to attending Howard University, where she graduated with an associates degree in 1920. Her first short story, John Redding Goes to Sea, was published the following year in the school’s literary magazine.

By 1925, Hurston was enrolled at Barnard College, and as the school’s only black student, she used her writings to capture the spirit of Black life.

Hurston published numerous short stories, theatrical reviews, essays, plays and more over the course of around three decades. Towards the latter half of her life, Hurston worked as a freelance writer, but hit financial hardships and began taking whatever jobs that she could find, including working again as a maid. She died from heart disease in 1960.

Hitting A Straight Lick With A Crooked Stick is due out Jan. 14, one week after what would’ve been Hurston’s 129th birthday.

Continue Reading
Los Angeles Lakers Unveil Shaquille O'Neal Statue
Getty Images

Shaquille O'Neal's Sister Passes Away From Cancer At Age 40

Shaquille O’Neal is heartbroken over the loss of his beloved sister, Ayesha Harrison-Jex, who died Thursday (Oct. 24) morning at just 40 years old.

O’Neal’s Inside the NBA co-hosts announced her passing during the show Thursday evening.  “The big fella’ who is described as the ‘biggest kid in the world,’ his heart is breaking tonight,” Ernie Johnson Jr. revealed to viewers as the show took a moment to honor Harrison, and to extend their condolences to O’Neal and his family. “He said his world revolves around his brother and two sisters and he lost one of his sisters this morning.”

Johnson Jr. admitted that O'Neal wasn't handling the loss well.  “I’m trying to put into words the way Shaquille has reacted to this, and he is struggling. And when he struggles, we struggle with him because he’s one of our brothers.”

Harrison-Jex, a mother and graduate of Florida A&M University where she obtained a bachelor’s and masters’ degree, had been battling cancer for the last three years. According to Facebook, Harrison-Jex graced the runway and shared her cancer testimony at charity event in May.  She will be laid to rest in a military ceremony and is expected to be buried next to O’Neal’s stepfather, Sgt. Phillip Harrison.

See more on Harrison-Jex in the video below.

"Big Fella, you hang in there."

Ernie, Kenny, Charles & Commissioner Silver's thoughts are with the O’Neal family pic.twitter.com/5yUtdhjWkZ

— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 24, 2019

Continue Reading
Burger King Parent Restaurants International Acquires Popeyes For $1.8 Billion
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Popeyes' Chicken Sandwich To Return With Hiring Of More Employees

In August, Popeyes planted its flag as the country's most talked-about fast-food chain restaurant with its fried chicken sandwich addition. A frenzy ensued with customers lining up to get a taste that the restaurant had to cease the sandwiches' production until now.

According to Bloomberg, Popeyes plans to roll out the food item in November alongside an influx of 400 new employees to meet the suspected demand. “Our franchisees have worked to increase staffing,” parent company Restaurant Brands International, Inc., said in a statement to the news site. “We have been working diligently to bring the sandwich back to our restaurants soon, as we know our guests are anxiously anticipating its return.”

The chicken sandwich sold out within two weeks of its debut on Aug. 12. The occurrence sparked a string of near-violent acts across the United States with some patrons taking their frustration out on employees. In an Apex Marketing Group report published by Forbes, Popeyes raked in $23 million in "media value."

Jose Cil, CEO of Restaurant Brands, said Popeyes spent over a year finalizing the recipe for the crispy delicacy. "There are long queues in the restaurants, the drive-thrus are being stacked up—there's a lot of anticipation," Cil said in a previous interview with Business Insider. "We just need to make sure we deliver it well consistently in every restaurant, every day."

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Features

1d ago

Creator Of Beyoncé Church Service Delivers New Take On The Old Testament

News

2d ago

Brandon T. Jackson Says ‘Big Momma’s House’ Ruined His Career

Viva

18h ago

Premiere: Sebastian Yatra Promotes Bad School Girl Behavior In New Visual For “Mañana No Hay Clase (24/7)”