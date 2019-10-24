Diddy Files Documents To Legally Change His Name

If all goes according to plan, Sean “Diddy” Combs will be going by a new name. According to The Blast, the 49-year-old mogul filed documents in the Los Angeles County Court on Wednesday (Oct. 23) to change his middle name to “Love.”

Diddy's current legal name is Sean Jean Combs. The pending name change will be the latest in a list of monikers that the Bad Boy Records founder has gone by over the years which include, “Puff Daddy” and “P. Diddy.”

In 2017, Diddy celebrated his 48th birthday by announcing that he wanted to be called “Brother Love,” though he initially felt that the nickname would be a “risky” because it could be misconstrued as being “corny.” Nonetheless, Combs followed his heart and it led him straight to love.

"I decided to change my name again,” he revealed at the time. “I’m just not who I am before. I'm something different. So my new name is ‘Love’ a.k.a. ‘Brother Love.’ I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy, or any of my other monikers but ‘Love,’ or ‘Brother Love.’”

Diddy recanted the announcement three days later, but based on his reported recent legal filing, the father of six is ready to give “Love” another chance.