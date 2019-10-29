Diddy Says He's Been In Semi-Retirement Mode

"If you don’t see my name on all the Top 10 records, that means I’m not making music."

In a Rolling Stone cover story, Diddy and DJ Khaled discussed their career trajectories, being fathers, and what lies ahead of them. For Diddy, he's in a mind-frame of "semi-retirement" from the music industry.

"If you don’t see my name on all the Top 10 records, that means I’m not making music. I’m bringing Making the Band back in 2020. I’m contemplating, 'Is there a role for me in music now?; I just know that for me, I would only be able to sign legends," he said. "To be honest, my decisions will be made through God. I’m at another frequency and level of music. It would have to be something that God fully put in my heart, like when I heard Biggie or I heard Mary [J. Blige]."

With a career that spans decades, Diddy's footing at Uptown Records to cementing his own label imprint, Bad Boy Records, to signing lucrative partnerships with liquor companies, and creating the television network station Revolt, his business moves will forever be etched in music history.

"When I look at what I do, I call myself an inventor: an inventor of culture, an inventor of music, an inventor of disruptive ideas," he said on his definition of his profession. "I have to come in and disrupt the place. When I came in with street fashion...there was streetwear, but I took it to a high-fashion level. I had to invent that. When I did Revolt, there was no black-owned network for the hip-hop community. I had to invent that. What I did with Bad Boy, I look at that as inventing things. It's not like I put myself in a box and follow what somebody else has done. I have to dream the things that have not been accomplished."

While the 49-year-old was focused on marketing and producing artists from The Notorious B.I.G. to 112 to Mary J. Blige and many more, he was also centered on releasing his own music. Diddy birthed four solo studio albums beginning with 1997's No Way Out to 2006's Press Play.

On the collaboration side, Diddy teamed up with Dawn Richard and Kalenna Harper to form the R&B/hip-hop group Diddy-Dirty Money. They only released one album titled Last Train to Paris in 2010. Five years later, Diddy returned with MMM (Money Making Mitch), a free project that featured Future, French Montana, Big Sean, Lil' Kim and more.