REVOLT X AT&amp;T Host REVOLT 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 3
Sean "Diddy" Combs speaks onstage at the REVOLT X AT&T Host REVOLT Summit In Los Angeles at Magic Box on October 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLT

Diddy Says He's Been In Semi-Retirement Mode

October 29, 2019 - 12:13 pm by VIBE Staff

"If you don’t see my name on all the Top 10 records, that means I’m not making music."

In a Rolling Stone cover story, Diddy and DJ Khaled discussed their career trajectories, being fathers, and what lies ahead of them. For Diddy, he's in a mind-frame of "semi-retirement" from the music industry.

"If you don’t see my name on all the Top 10 records, that means I’m not making music. I’m bringing Making the Band back in 2020. I’m contemplating, 'Is there a role for me in music now?; I just know that for me, I would only be able to sign legends," he said. "To be honest, my decisions will be made through God. I’m at another frequency and level of music. It would have to be something that God fully put in my heart, like when I heard Biggie or I heard Mary [J. Blige]."

With a career that spans decades, Diddy's footing at Uptown Records to cementing his own label imprint, Bad Boy Records, to signing lucrative partnerships with liquor companies, and creating the television network station Revolt, his business moves will forever be etched in music history.

"When I look at what I do, I call myself an inventor: an inventor of culture, an inventor of music, an inventor of disruptive ideas," he said on his definition of his profession. "I have to come in and disrupt the place. When I came in with street fashion...there was streetwear, but I took it to a high-fashion level. I had to invent that. When I did Revolt, there was no black-owned network for the hip-hop community. I had to invent that. What I did with Bad Boy, I look at that as inventing things. It's not like I put myself in a box and follow what somebody else has done. I have to dream the things that have not been accomplished."

While the 49-year-old was focused on marketing and producing artists from The Notorious B.I.G. to 112 to Mary J. Blige and many more, he was also centered on releasing his own music. Diddy birthed four solo studio albums beginning with 1997's No Way Out to 2006's Press Play.

On the collaboration side, Diddy teamed up with Dawn Richard and Kalenna Harper to form the R&B/hip-hop group Diddy-Dirty Money. They only released one album titled Last Train to Paris in 2010. Five years later, Diddy returned with MMM (Money Making Mitch), a free project that featured Future, French Montana, Big Sean, Lil' Kim and more.

In This Story:

Popular

Danny Brown Talks Sobriety, Comedy, Mac Miller, And Q-Tip's Guidance

From the Web

More on Vibe

white-house-responds-to-yg-kicking-fan-off-stage-1572372376
Frederick M. Brown

White House Responds To Video Of YG Kicking Fan Off Stage For Not Saying "F*ck Donald Trump"

Over the weekend, YG told one fan to hop off the stage after the fan refused to say "Fuck Donald Trump" in front of a packed audience at the 2019 Mala Luna Music Festival in San Antonio, Texas. Unsurprisingly that didn't sit well with Donald Trump's White House.

YG spotted this dude and called him out on stage to say Fuck Donald Trump...he couldnt do it 😂😂 @malalunafest #malaluna2019 pic.twitter.com/nZQDudywke

— βαυδς (@theofficialacb) October 27, 2019

On Monday (Oct. 28), White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham offered a sarcastic response to Fox News' question about the incident. "Another example of the tolerant left," she said.

The event that led to the White House's response began when the California rapper called on a fan from the crowd to come up on stage and shout "Fuck Donald Trump." YG had the fan come up on stage just before he performed his Nipsey Hussle-assisted 2016 anti-Trump song, "FDT."

"I don’t know if I want to shake your hand yet," YG told the fan while he was onstage. "Listen, I spotted you out in the crowd. I asked you if you fuck with Donald Trump. You said you don’t know. So, since you don’t know, I need you to make up your mind tonight… Because I know your mama, your daddy, your grandmama, your grandfather is watching, I want you to state your name and go ‘Fuck Donald Trump.’"

After the fan declined to utter the phrase, YG kicked him off the stage and seemingly asked for him to be removed from the show.

This isn't the first time YG has called a fan up to the stage to say the phrase. He also pulled the same stunt during his time on the Legendary Nights tour. Some fans have played along and adhered to YG's request, but clearly, the latest fan to hit the stage wasn't too sure about repeating the lyric.

 

Continue Reading
Sony Crackle's "The Oath" Season 2 Exclusive Screening Event - Arrivals Sony Crackle's "The Oath" Season 2 Exclusive Screening Event - Arrivals
Amanda Edwards | Getty Images

50 Cent Takes Aim At Comcast CEO Over Reports Of Dropping Starz

Never one to hold back from speaking his mind, 50 Cent took to social media this past weekend to denounce Comcast CEO, Brian L. Roberts. Fifty’s roasting arrives after several reports claimed that Comcast will drop Starz from its service on December 10. It just so happens that Fif’s show, Power, is broadcasted on the network.

Sharing a picture of Roberts on Instagram, Mr. Jackson wrote a polarizing caption to let the CEO know how he feels about his decision. Ultimately, the dropping of Starz could mean lower ratings for Power due to less viewership.

“This is the guy fu**ing up (Power) over at @Comcast for no reason Brian Roberts, 🤨mother fu**er look like he been pushed around his whole life,” Fifty wrote. “He need to chill out, go to a golf course or sit his ass down some where.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

👀this is the guy fucking up (Power)over at @Comcast for no reason Brian Roberts,🤨mother fucker look like he been pushed around his whole life. He need to chill out, go to a golf course or sit his ass down some where. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Oct 27, 2019 at 3:57pm PDT

In other news, the rapper-turned-entrepreneur will soon be writing another book titled, Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter. "‪As an artist, I have evolved so much over the years with my transition into different sectors of the entertainment industry," he wrote on Instagram. "I felt that it was time to share my experiences and knowledge through my latest book Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter."

Continue Reading
IMG NYFW: The Shows 2019 PARTNERS - February 12
A view of gift bags at Maybelline New York hosts a baby shower for Carly Cushnie during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Spring Studios on February 12, 2019 in New York City.
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IMG

Gender Reveal Party Turns Fatal After Explosion Kills Iowa Woman

A grandmother tragically lost her life over the weekend when a device exploded at a gender reveal party.

According to ABC affiliate KCRG, Iowa's Marion County Sheriff's office identified the victim as 56-year-old Pamela Kriemeyer on Monday (Oct. 28). The incident happened Saturday when Kriemeyer and four other family members including the mother to be gathered in Knoxville to share their experimental gender reveal on social media.

Police claim family members inadvertently created a pipe bomb when they welded a metal cylinder filled with gunpowder in hopes of setting it off to release the colored baby powder.

In a statement, authorities broke down how tape covering the bottom of the device caused it to denotate, with shrapnel flying and hitting Kriemeyer who was 45 feet away from the device.

"Instead of the gunpowder shooting the powder out the top of the stand, the stand exploded sending metal pieces flying. One of these metal pieces struck Pamela Kreimeyer in the head causing instant death," it reads. "She was standing with other family members approximately 45 feet from the device. It’s believed that the projectile that struck the victim then continued another 144 yards through the air coming to rest in a field."

Marion County Sheriff Jason Sanholdt warned the public to be mindful of mixing chemicals as well as creating devices with gunpowder and metal.

"This is a reminder that anytime someone mixes these things there is a high potential for serious injury or death; please do not take these unnecessary risks," he said. "My condolences go out to the family.”

Sadly this wasn't the only gender reveal explosion in Iowa. On Sunday (Oct. 27), a second explosion happened in Waukee. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Waukee police are now warning residents not to create their own gender reveal kits, and to not use explosives.

Gender reveals have increased thanks to social media where some have used simple gestures like cake fillings and balloons.

Check out the video below for safe and creative ways to throw a gender reveal party.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Features

1d ago

Danny Brown Talks Sobriety, Comedy, Mac Miller, And Q-Tip's Guidance

Movies & TV

1d ago

Eddie Murphy To Bring Back Classic Characters For 'Saturday Night Live' Return

Lists

4d ago

11 Best Samples And Interpolations From Kanye West's 'Jesus Is King' Album